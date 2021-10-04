CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies

By JOHN HANNA and JIM SALTER
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45byYs_0cGKNXP700
Obit Ex-Missouri Rep Todd Akin FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2012, file photo, Todd Akin, then a Missouri Republican Senate candidate, campaigns in Florissant, Mo. Akin, whose "legitimate rape" comments during the 2012 U.S. Senate campaign were roundly criticized has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (Jeff Roberson)

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin, a conservative Missouri Republican whose comment that women's bodies have a way of avoiding pregnancies in cases of "legitimate rape" sunk his bid for the U.S. Senate and became a cautionary tale for other GOP candidates, has died. He was 74.

Akin had cancer for several years, his son Perry said in a statement. He died late Sunday at his home in Wildwood, a St. Louis suburb.

“As my father’s death approached, we had people from all different walks of life share story after story of the personal impact he had on them,” Perry Akin said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“He was a devout Christian, a great father, and a friend to many. We cherish many fond memories from him driving the tractor at our annual hayride, to his riveting delivery of the freedom story at 4th of July parties dressed in the full uniform of a colonial minuteman. The family is thankful for his legacy: a man with a servant’s heart who stood for truth.”

Akin represented a Republican-leaning eastern Missouri district that included St. Louis-area suburbs for 12 years, giving up a safe seat to run for the U.S. Senate in 2012. He emerged from a crowded GOP primary to challenge then incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, only to seriously hurt Republicans' chances of recapturing a Senate majority less than two weeks later.

Akin, a strong abortion opponent, was asked during an interview by a St. Louis television station whether he supported allowing abortions for women who have been raped. He answered that "from what I understand from doctors" that such pregnancies are "really rare."

He added: “If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”

His comments sparked an outcry. The Republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, immediately rebuked Akin and said his campaign would allow abortions in such cases.

Criticism of Akin's remarks clouded his U.S. Senate bid until the end, making him a symbol of how Republicans could fumble away races they had a good chance of winning with a candidate deemed too far to the right. Akin's campaign initially said he “misspoke,” and Akin later said he was wrong.

Akin faced pressure from the national GOP to withdraw and allow the state party to pick a replacement. He refused and ended up losing the race by nearly 16 percentage points, receiving 39% of the vote. Yet other Republican officials and officeholders across the U.S. occasionally echoed his remarks — signaling how conservative some of the party's base had become on the issue.

Two years later, Akin published a book, “Firing Back,” in which he accused GOP leaders of abandoning him and letting McCaskill win and labeling news organizations as bullies. In the book, he also retracted his public apology for his “legitimate rape” remark.

Akin never ran for office again, though early in 2015, he briefly fueled speculation about a 2016 primary challenge to GOP U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt with remarks that tea party Republicans wanted “new blood.”

Akin was born July 5, 1947, in New York City, but grew up in the St. Louis area. He received a bachelor's degree in engineering and management from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts in 1970, served in the U.S. Army and worked for IBM. He worked in corporate management at the St. Louis-based Laclede Steel Co.

He won a seat in the Missouri House in 1988 and served in the Legislature for 10 years. He won Missouri's 2nd Congressional District seat in 2000 and was reelected five times. He also served on the board of the anti-abortion group Missouri Right to Life.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, who has represented Missouri's 2nd District since winning election in 2012, said in a statement that Akin “was a man of great faith and an unwavering conservative. He was deeply devoted to God, his Country, and Family.”

Another Republican congressman from eastern Missouri, Blaine Luetkemeyer, called Akin “a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and public servant, serving the Show-Me-State for decades at both the state and federal level.”

In the 2012 U.S. Senate primary, Akin faced two formidable opponents, former State Treasurer Sarah Steelman and businessman John Brunner.

Many Democrats thought McCaskill's best shot at winning reelection would be with Akin as the GOP nominee. Her campaign aired television ads suggesting Akin was too conservative, Brunner was not a reliable conservative and Steelman represented “more politics as usual.”

Republicans took the ads as McCaskill's attempt to help Akin win the GOP primary. An autobiography that McCaskill published in 2015 said she also tried to boost Akin's campaign by urging it through back channels to resume airing a television ad featuring an endorsement from former conservative GOP presidential candidate and ex-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

McCaskill's moves paid off. Akin prevailed in the eight-person GOP field with only 36% of the vote.

Funeral information has not been announced. Survivors include Akin's wife, Lulli Boe Akin, his mother, Nancy Bigelow Akin, four sons, two daughters and 18 grandchildren.

___

Hanna reported from Topeka, Kansas. Salter reported from O'Fallon, Missouri.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rape remark defined Akin’s campaign, McCaskill win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri congressman Todd Akin called it his “six-second mistake.” As it turns out, his remark about “legitimate rape” was more than enough to sink his U.S. Senate campaign. Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill notched a resounding victory over her Republican challenger in Tuesday’s election, achieving the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Massachusetts State
arcamax.com

Editorial: A decade ago, the GOP purged Todd Akin as a radical. Today, it embraces worse

Former Congressman Todd Akin, the Missouri Republican who died late Sunday, sparked one of the biggest political firestorms in the country during the 2012 election year, when he claimed that “legitimate rape” doesn’t cause pregnancy — thus implying that women who seek abortions claiming to have been impregnated by rape are lying. That medically absurd claim sunk Akin’s U.S. Senate candidacy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin dead at 74

ST. LOUIS — Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin of Missouri has died at age 74. According to The Associated Press, the Wildwood Republican died Sunday night after a long bout with cancer, Perry Akin, the former lawmaker’s son, said in a statement. “He was a devoted Christian, a great father...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Mccaskill
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Blaine Luetkemeyer
Person
Todd Akin
thefocus.news

Who is Lulli Boe, wife of the late politician Todd Akin?

Find out more about Lulli Boe, wife of late politician Tom Akin following the Missouri Republican and ex-representative’s death. American politician Todd Akin has passed away at the age of 74 after battling cancer for several years. The House member from Missouri was running for Senate but reportedly lost the...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) —  The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Teacher Resigns After Telling Black Student Without Constitution, They Would Be Her Field Slaves

A North Carolina teacher told Black students in her class that if not for the Constitution, they would have been her field slaves. According to WITN, Annastasia Ryan, the principal of Winterville Charter Academy accepted the resignation of the teacher and sent a memo to parents of eighth graders, stating a “racially insensitive lesson” about the Constitution took place at the school and that the teacher responsible for it had resigned following an investigation.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Legislature#State Senate#The U S Senate#Gop#The Associated Press#Christian#Democratic#Republicans
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Joe Duncan

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy