U.S. Coast Guard, CA Fish and Wildlife, Amplify Energy respond to oil spill off Newport Beach
Long Beach, CA–The United States Coast Guard, along with members of unified command, is continuing its response Sunday to the reported oil spill off Newport Beach. Unified command members, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, and Amplify Energy, are working cooperatively with the Coast Guard to ensure the safety of the public and response personnel, to control the source and recover spilled materials, and to maximize the protection of environmentally sensitive areas and minimize impact to maritime commerce, Coast Guard officials said Sunday.sandiegocountynews.com
