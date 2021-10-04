CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg, MS – Body Discovered After Fire Destroys Home on Main St

By Mississippi Legal News
bobgermanylaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHattiesburg, MS (October 03, 2021) – One person was killed during a fire that fully engulfed a home in Hattiesburg on Saturday, October 2nd. The Hattiesburg Police and Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire in the 1400 block of Main Street at about 2:45 a.m.

bobgermanylaw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Woman killed in weekend Hattiesburg house fire identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Debra Harper-Lancaster, 64, was identified as the person who died in a house fire early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem. Hattiesburg firefighters responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Main Street around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. By the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Police investigating shooting at Hattiesburg apartment complex

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Multiple Hattiesburg police units responded to a shooting at the Pine Haven Apartments on William Carey Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. Hattiesburg police officials said two people were shot during an argument in the parking lot of the complex around 1:15 p.m. Both people were taken to a hospital for treatment.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Brainerd Dispatch

Fire destroys Baxter home

BAXTER — A Baxter home was lost to fire Friday, Sept. 24. The Brainerd Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 5 a.m. at a residence on the 13000 block of Flintwood Drive. Law enforcement arrived on scene first and found the house to be fully engulfed in fire. One woman was in the house at the time of the fire and had escaped without injuries.
BAXTER, MN
wbrz.com

House fire caused by electrical problem destroys Laurel Street home

BATON ROUGE - An electrical fire left three people without a home Wednesday morning. Thankfully, Baton Rouge firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading beyond the Laurel Street home's carport, and by 6 a.m. the blaze was contained. Still, the destructive fire completely consumed the home, resulting in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Accidents
kadn.com

Late-Night Fire Destroys Home of Carencro Family

The Carencro Fire Department, along with fire departments from Lafayette and Scott, responded to the 500 block of Breaux Rd. at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021. Prior to the fire department’s arrival, an officer from Carencro Police Department was investigating heavy smoke in the area and was...
CARENCRO, LA
bobgermanylaw.com

Tupelo, MS – Harold Springer Dies in Head-On Crash on Natchez Trace Pkwy

The crash occurred on Natchez Trace Parkway at around 5 p.m. that day. Local reports revealed that 53-year-old Harold Springer Jr. was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox. Authorities attempted to pursue the vehicle when Springer took the Exit for McCullough. The vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with...
TUPELO, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – EMTs Transport Victims From Crash Scene on Jackson Ave W.

Officials responded to the injury crash at about 11:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue West in front of the CVS. Emergency medical personnel were called to the site to render any necessary medical treatment to the injured victims. Officials are not releasing any details regarding the extent of their injuries.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fires#House Fires#Accident#The Hattiesburg Police#Fatal House#Hattiesburg Residential#Hattiesburg Burn Injury
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Car Accident With Injuries on I-55 Near Fortification St

All lanes were closed down as the Jackson Fire Department and first responders worked to aid victims and clear the scene. No information has been released on how the crash occurred or the condition of anyone involved. Our thoughts are with the injured victim and their family at this time....
JACKSON, MS
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa Home Destroyed in Structure Fire

No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a single-story Pāhoa home Friday, Sept. 24. At approximately 6:47 p.m., Hawaiʻi Fire Department responded to a structure fire Puʻua Road. When crews arrived on scene, they found the 425-square-foot house had collapsed and was engulfed in flames. It took approximately two...
PĀHOA, HI
stgeorgeutah.com

Fire in backyard destroys carport, trailer at St. George residence

ST. GEORGE — A backyard fire at a St. George residence Thursday night sent flames billowing 20 feet into the air and completely destroyed a carport and a trailer. St. George Fire Battalion Chief Brad Esplin told St. George News that the call alerting a structure fire at 1765 N. 2065 West went out at 6:30 p.m. He said the call indicated that it was a single family home with fire showing in the rear.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
leader-call.com

Blues icon's grandson killed in head-on crash

Laurel resident Vincent Pruitt was remembered by his coworkers as a man who was generous and kind. Pruitt applied to return to the Jones County Sanitation Department on Sept. 17 but was killed in a car crash the following Monday. Pruitt, a Laurel High School and Jones County Junior College graduate, had worked for the department from 2014-16. He moved to Florida for a few years before returning to Laurel this year to care for his mother, who had become sick. He was the grandson of famed blues musician T-Bone Pruitt of Ellisville.
LAUREL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
WJTV 12

1 dead after crash on Fortification Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person died after a single-vehicle accident on Fortification Street in Jackson Thursday night. The accident happened near the I-55 off ramp to Fortification Street just before 9:00 p.m. The vehicle flipped on its side. The victim was identified as Cameron Bolton, 24, of Jackson. The cause of the crash is […]
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Neshoba, MS – Duston Shaw Dies in Head-On Crash on MS-21

The deadly crash occurred on MS-21 near County Road 129 at around 1:57 p.m. that afternoon. Local reports indicated that 61-year-old Belina Morrow of Philadelphia, Mississippi was headed northbound on the roadway in a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox. At the same time, 36-year-old Dustin A. Shaw of Neshoba was traveling south in a 1995 Geo Tracker.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
cbslocal.com

Galt Home Damaged In Raging Fire; Cause Under Investigation

GALT (CBS13) — Firefighters rushed in to stop a ranging house fire from spreading in Galt over the weekend. Scene of the fire. (Credit: Cosumnes River Fire Department) " data-medium-file="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=225" data-large-file="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=420" loading="lazy" class=" wp-image-718700" src="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?w=420" alt="" width="357" height="476" srcset="https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg 720w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=113,150 113w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=225,300 225w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=640,853 640w, https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2021/10/243467626_202100615360588_3951304049671912403_n.jpg?resize=480,640 480w" sizes="(max-width: 357px) 100vw, 357px"> Aftermath of the fire. (Credit: Cosumnes River Fire Department)
GALT, CA
KSLA

Woman dies when vehicle overturns on I-20W

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was killed and two juveniles survived a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 in west Shreveport. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck was reported at 7:53 p.m. That’s when four Shreveport Fire Department units initially responded to a medical emergency near westbound Interstate 20 at eastbound Interstate 20.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bobgermanylaw.com

Gulfport, MS – EMTs Dispatched to Injury Crash at US-49 & Duckworth Rd

The crash happened along US-49 and Duckworth Road, according to eyewitness testimony. Around 3:55 p.m., the crash was reported to local police. According to emergency responders on the scene, at least one person was hurt. Medical workers treated the injured people on the scene. Due to the collision, many lanes...
GULFPORT, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Moss Point, MS – Patricia Broussard Killed in Two-Car Crash on MS-613

The incident took place on MS-613 in Jackson County. Local authorities were notified of the collision that afternoon at around 12:05 p.m. Initial sources revealed that 46-year-old Johnathan West Lovejoy of New Albany was headed northbound on the highway in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. At the same time, 66-year-old Patricia...
MOSS POINT, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo firefighters put out fire at SMC Recycling Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo firefighters put out a fire at SMC Recycling Monday morning. The fire happened around 2 a.m. Two piles of recycling and a piece of machinery caught on fire. According to Battalion Chief Bill Wardlaw, firefighters used 17,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.
TUPELO, MS
Black Hills Pioneer

Fire destroys Belle Fourche home, 3rd in 8 days

BELLE FOURCHE — A mobile home was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon. The Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department responded around 3 p.m. to a report of a house fire on Sourdough Road. The home was fully engulfed with fire upon the firefighters’ arrival. Aaron Thramer, chief of the department,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy