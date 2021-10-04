Hattiesburg, MS – Body Discovered After Fire Destroys Home on Main St

Laurel resident Vincent Pruitt was remembered by his coworkers as a man who was generous and kind. Pruitt applied to return to the Jones County Sanitation Department on Sept. 17 but was killed in a car crash the following Monday. Pruitt, a Laurel High School and Jones County Junior College graduate, had worked for the department from 2014-16. He moved to Florida for a few years before returning to Laurel this year to care for his mother, who had become sick. He was the grandson of famed blues musician T-Bone Pruitt of Ellisville.

LAUREL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO