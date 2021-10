The Ram Rugby Football Club has officially returned to competition after its first preseason games in the Dust off the Rust tournament on Sept. 11 in San Marcos, Texas. Dust to Rust, which is typically Ram Rugby's first preseason competition, is a friendly match between schools that regularly compete in the Lonestar Conference of the National Collegiate Rugby Association. According to the ASU ruggers, competing with these teams early on can be a great learning experience. In the tournament, each team will have four games composed of two 10 minute halves with a five minute intermission.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO