Danny Noppert booked perhaps the most beautiful victory of his career on Monday evening by dealing with Michael van Gerwen in the first round of the World Grand Prix. But the former Lakeside finalist could not really enjoy it. Afterwards, it was mainly about a squabble between the two Dutchmen between the first and the second set. According to Noppert, Van Gerwen was stamping his feet on the stage when The Freeze was throwing on a double.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO