Chris Albright has been hired as the general manager of FC Cincinnati, ending a seven-year stint with the Union as its technical director. Albright has been with the Union since 2014 when his playing days ended. He was hired as the assistant technical director and has held that job through multiple eras of the Union’s existence, first under Nick Sakiewicz, then Earnie Stewart and now Ernst Tanner. He’s been a valuable piece in all three administrations, doing much of the heavy lifting on signings and roster management under MLS’ arcane set of rules.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO