Michael Van Gerwen was knocked out of the World Grand Prix in the first round after losing in straight sets to fellow Dutchman Danny Noppert.Van Gerwen, bidding to win the annual double-start tournament for a sixth time, lost both legs 3-2 in a heated encounter at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.Three-time world champion Van Gerwen went agonisingly close to pulling off the first nine-darter to finish on a 170 in PDC history in the opening leg of the second set, but missed the bull.𝗠𝘃𝗚 𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗨𝗧! 😮Danny Noppert has dumped five-time champion Michael van Gerwen out of the 2021 World...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO