Doogee X96 Coming Soon With A 5,400mAh Battery, 6.52-Inch Display & More

Don’t worry about your battery draining with the Nokia G50 5G smartphone. Equipped with a huge 5,000 mAh battery, it lasts for up to 2 days between charges. Moreover, the Nokia G50 features a large 6.82-inch HD+ screen that will level up your screen time. Capture memorable moments using selfie video stabilization to keep you steady in the frame. Plus, with super night selfie mode, you can perfect your look in low lighting. Furthermore, this 5G smartphone is equipped with a 48 MP triple camera for breathtaking pictures. You can even watermark your photos with a few words or a logo to add a unique signature to your creations. Finally, the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor powers this phone and minimizes delays. Best of all, it comes with 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO