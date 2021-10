In the midst of putting together a MVP-worthy season, Bryce Harper found the time to give this young Phillies fan a moment to remember. During Thursday night’s comeback game for the Phillies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Harper made his way out to his typical spot in right field late in the game. In between innings, Harper noticed a sign held by a young Phillies fan in the stands on the first base line which read “No. 3, will you play catch with me?” and then proceed to play catch with the kid!

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO