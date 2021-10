PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person was hospitalized and a dog was saved after a fire broke out at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday morning. According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, crews responded to a fire around 7 a.m. in Phoenix near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road. The fire was on the first floor of an apartment complex and firefighters cleared everyone from the building. Firefighters were also able to save a dog that was trapped in the laundry room on the second floor of the building.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO