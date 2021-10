Swedish thermal storage specialist Azelio has launched a new electro-thermal storage system for commercial applications at the ongoing Intersolar event in Munich, Germany. The system works in four steps. First, it is charged by a renewable source of electricity, which is then stored in the form of heat in a recycled aluminum alloy, with a phase change at 600 degrees Celsius. The heat is in turn dispatched to a Stirling engine, which is a closed-cycle regenerative heat engine with a permanent gaseous working fluid. The engine generates usable heat with a temperature ranging from 55 to 65 degrees Celsius and electricity that can be utilized on demand at all hours of the day.

