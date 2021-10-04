CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues can kick on from promising start

Cover picture for the articleEverton emerged from the draw at Manchester United with a spring in their step. Rafa Benitez has uncovered a grit and determination in the team, allied with a sense of adventure and organisation. This wasn’t a ‘backs to the wall’, ‘park the bus’ performance - out of the two sides, it’s the Blues who have the right to feel unfortunate not to have the three points.

BBC

Transfer rumours: Kane, Mbappe, Coutinho, Rudiger, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Isco

Newcastle United could spend up to £190m in January without breaking Financial Fair Play rules, with Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 28, and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, "within reach". (Telegraph - subscription required) Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and ex-Roma boss Paulo Fonseca are being considered as candidates to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Players ‘have to be free to choose’ whether to get Covid vaccine, Rodrigo insists

Leeds United forward Rodrigo says individual players “have to be free to choose” whether they get vaccinated against Covid-19 or not.Football’s governing bodies have urged all players to be fully vaccinated and last month the Premier League is understood to have wrote to all its clubs offering incentives to ensure their playing and coaching staff had both jabs.A report this week suggested only seven top-flight clubs have succeeded in fully vaccinating 50 per cent or more of their squads, with the overall average said to be approximately one-third of all players.“I think it’s a difficult topic,” Rodrigo said. “It’s true...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tammy Abraham: ‘When Jose Mourinho speaks, you listen – I made the right decision to leave Chelsea’

Tammy Abraham needed convincing. “I think my mindset was that I wanted to be in the Premier League and I wanted to stay here,” he says. “I feel like it was home, being around London, being around England.” He was nervous about the prospect of moving to a different country. He was nervous about being so far away from his mum’s cooking. A call from Jose Mourinho can be very persuasive, though.“I picked up the phone and he was like: ‘Do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?’” With that and the conversations that followed,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Saudi consortium completes takeover of Newcastle United

A Saudi-led consortium completed its takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United on Thursday despite warnings from Amnesty International that the deal represented "sportswashing" of the Gulf kingdom's human rights record. The English top-flight said it had settled legal disputes that had initially stalled the takeover process, and received "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi Arabian government would not control the club. "The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media," the Premier League said in a statement. "Following the completion of the Premier League's owners' and directors' Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paddy McNair looking forward to the ‘madness’ of his 50th Northern Ireland cap

Paddy McNair called it “madness” that he is on the verge of winning his 50th cap for Northern Ireland The Middlesbrough man seems certain to start against Switzerland in Geneva on Saturday, and tradition suggests he will do so as captain as he reaches the milestone six and a half years after his debut came in a friendly defeat to Scotland.“Everyone always says how quickly your career passes by and it definitely does,” McNair said.“I’ve been in the squad for seven years so it’s madness.“I remember my first cap really well. I’m only 26 so I feel like my best...
SPORTS
The Independent

Is Belgium vs France on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League semi-final

Belgium take on France tonight in the semi-finals of the Uefa Nations League, in what is also a rematch of their 2018 World Cup last four encounter. France were the victors on that occasion in St Petersburg before Didier Deschamps’ side went on to defeat Croatia in the final and lift the World Cup for the second time. This is their first meeting since, with Belgium still looking for the first piece of silverware of their ‘golden generation’ after their Euro 2020 bid was ended by eventual champions Italy at the quarter-final stage. Follow Belgium vs France LIVEFrance are also...
SOCCER
The Independent

Premier League club Newcastle bought by Saudi sovereign fund

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund completed a buyout of Premier League club Newcastle on Thursday, giving hope to fans dreaming of a first title in almost a century but concerning human rights activists that the kingdom had gained a foothold in the world's richest soccer league.Supporters descended on the club's St. James' Park stadium, some chanting “we are Saudis, we do what we want" and others singing “we’ve got our club back" amid the promise of long-desired investment. The 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover had been pursued since 2017 but stalled and then collapsed last year over concerns about how...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle takeover confirmed as Saudi-backed bid ousts Mike Ashley

The takeover of Newcastle United is complete after a consortium, heavily backed by Saudi Arabia, ousted the retail tycoon Mike Ashley on Thursday. The new owners, celebrated by fans in the city but criticised by human rights groups, have vowed to “create a consistently successful team that’s regularly competing for major trophies”.The deal was completed following approval from the Premier League, after assurances that the Saudi state would not have control of the club. In a statement confirming the deal, the Premier League said: “[It] has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not ‘distracted’ by social media critics after difficult start

Manchester United football director John Murtough told supporters that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his staff are sticking to their plan and ignoring social media criticism after a mixed start to the new season.United have won five but lost three of their opening 10 games this season and sit fourth in the Premier League table, despite a relatively favourable set of opening fixtures.Solskjaer has come under early scrutiny after a summer which saw the high-profile arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, followed by the return of United legend Cristiano Ronaldo.The United manager is yet to win his first piece of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

From Joynt’s ‘voluntary tackle’ to Burrow’s 50m try – five great Grand Finals

The Super League Grand Final will return to Old Trafford on Saturday when St Helens take on Catalans Dragons Catalans will be playing in their first Grand Final, while St Helens are aiming to win the title for a third consecutive year and become champions for an eighth time.Here, the PA news agency look at five memorable Grand Finals from the past.2002: St Helens  19-18 BradfordIn front of a crowd of 61,000, the 2002 Grand Final saw St Helens come out victorious over Bradford in a clash between the two powerhouses of English rugby league of that era. The sides...
RUGBY
The Independent

Italy vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League semi-final tonight

Spain will look to avenge their Euro 2020 semi-final defeat to Italy tonight when they play the European champions in the last four of the Uefa Nations League. Luis Enrique’s side were a penalty shootout away from joining England in the Euro 2020 final but Alvaro Morata and Dani Olmo missed their kicks as Italy won 4-2. The sides drew 1-1 in a thrilling semi-final at Wembley, but La Roja are missing a number of players who featured in that match, including Pedri, Morata, Olmo and Jordi Alba. Apart from a couple of absences in attack, Italy are at full...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Czech Republic vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Wales face a tricky trip to Czech Republic tonight in a crucial encounter which could go some way to deciding who takes second place in Group E of Uefa’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup.Wales are currently third in the group, level on seven points with the second-place Czechs but behind on goal difference. Runaway leaders Belgium have virtually sewn up the sole automatic qualification spot, but the one place through to the play-offs is up for grabs.The Welsh endured a frustrating goalless draw with Estonia last time out and now know that avoiding defeat here will be essential. That...
UEFA
BBC

Jonas Eidevall: The new Arsenal boss firing Gunners to the top of the WSL

Jonas Eidevall has had a near perfect start to life in north London. A thoughtful manager with a clear ambition, the 38-year-old has made a serious impression in his short spell in the Women's Super League. Having arrived from Rosengard in June, in only four months the Swede has transformed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pressure on Switzerland in Northern Ireland qualifier, insists Steven Davis

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis believes all the pressure is on Switzerland going into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Geneva.The visitors start the match three points behind the Swiss in the battle for second place and a play-off berth from Group C, knowing a win would keep their fate in their own hands but that a defeat would be a massive blow to hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.Even so, Davis believes home expectation mean it is the Swiss, ranked 15th in the world compared to Northern Ireland’s 47th, who carry the greater burdens.😃 One day out 📸 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/gYobhpCUmX— Northern...
SPORTS
BBC

England quiz: Can you name these players who won one cap?

Representing your country is the dream come true for a footballer. Wearing the England shirt is an achievement in itself, even if it was just once. Mason Greenwood, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Fikayo Tomori and Patrick Bamford are all on the list of players with one cap - although they have plenty of time to add to their total.
SPORTS

