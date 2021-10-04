Mercedes-Benz To Start Assembling S-Class Models In India

Maybach was founded as an industrial engine manufacturer in 1909, first named Maybach in 1912, began to develop a car in 1919, unveiled its first production car in 1921, shuttered as a car manufacturer in 1940, acquired by Daimler in 1960, debuted as a new ultra-luxury manufacturer in 1997, sold its first cars as a new brand in 2002, and folded back into Mercedes as a sub-brand in 2015. The modern incarnation of Mercedes-Maybach, for whatever reason, has followed that production car unveil date to determine that 2021 is the hundredth anniversary of the brand. The celebration may be dubious, but the car honoring it is hard to argue with.

