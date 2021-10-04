CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mercedes-Benz To Start Assembling S-Class Models In India

Carscoops
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz will soon start assembling S-Class models in India for the local market, significantly reducing the price of the luxury sedan. In India, an imported S-Class typically costs between 21,700,000 and 21,900,000 Indian Rupees (~US$292,000 – US$295,000), which is very expensive when you consider that the S-Class starts at roughly $110,000 in the United States. By assembling the S-Class locally as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit, the automaker is expected to reduce the car’s starting price to around 17,500,000 Indian Rupees, or around US$235,000. That’s still a lot of money but it is significantly less than before, Autocar India notes.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 celebrates a century of luxury

Maybach's first mass-produced automobile came out in 1921, with the brand developing highly innovative ultra-luxury cars until the advent of World War II. Maybach was subsequently acquired by Daimler in 1960, but the name remained stagnant until the 2000s when it was revived as a standalone brand -- and while those cars were cool, the brand was a flop. But the creation of the Mercedes-Maybach subbrand in 2015 was a massive success, with over 67,000 Maybach-branded S-Class sedans and GLS SUVs sold so far. To celebrate Maybach's centennial, Mercedes is releasing a new special edition of the Maybach S-Class called the Edition 100.
CARS
insideevs.com

Meet The New Mercedes-Benz eCitan

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled in August the new Citan - small commercial van, which for the very first time will get an all-electric version, the eCitan. While the conventional version is already available for order, the manufacturer still needs about a year to launch the eCitan in the European market in the second half of 2022.
CARS
Huron Daily Tribune

Mercedes-Benz joins European EV battery joint venture

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is teaming up with Stellantis and TotalEnergies in a European electric vehicle battery joint venture, Automotive Cells Co. Each will hold a one-third stake in the venture, which will have an investment of more than 7 billion euros ($8.2 billion). The partners in Automotive Cells plan to...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 is an ultra-rare birthday gift

Mercedes-Maybach is celebrating its 100th birthday with a more stylish version of the S-Class that will be an exceptionally rare sight regardless of where you live. Appropriately named Edition 100, the V12-powered luxury sedan is limited to 100 units worldwide. Several styling cues allow the Edition 100 to stand out...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz S Class#Starting Price#Indian#Ckd#Autocar India
Road & Track

The Mercedes-Maybach Edition 100 Is an Exceptional S-Class Celebrating a Questionable Anniversary

Maybach was founded as an industrial engine manufacturer in 1909, first named Maybach in 1912, began to develop a car in 1919, unveiled its first production car in 1921, shuttered as a car manufacturer in 1940, acquired by Daimler in 1960, debuted as a new ultra-luxury manufacturer in 1997, sold its first cars as a new brand in 2002, and folded back into Mercedes as a sub-brand in 2015. The modern incarnation of Mercedes-Maybach, for whatever reason, has followed that production car unveil date to determine that 2021 is the hundredth anniversary of the brand. The celebration may be dubious, but the car honoring it is hard to argue with.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis partner on EV battery production

Reminiscent of the DaimlerChrysler days, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis joined forces last week, this time in the area of battery development and production for electric vehicles. Mercedes is the latest shareholder in the battery technology company Automotive Cells Company (ACC), which was formed in 2020 by the former PSA Group (now...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

High Demand at Mercedes-Benz means long waits

The pandemic and resulting chip shortage has severely impacted production at several major automakers. Mercedes-Benz recently confirmed that it was seeing high demand for its vehicles and with pandemic related production issues, wait times for ordered vehicles are growing. Mercedes says that some customers will be waiting more than a year for their vehicles to be delivered. Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius said recently that for some models, the wait is currently over a year.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mercedes-Benz SUV Lineup: What’s New With the GLC, GLE, and GLS

Some of the biggest updates to Mercedes-Benz SUVs for the 2022 model year involve the brand's AMG offerings. There's even a new, higher performance GLC63, as if the existing one's 469 horsepower wasn't extreme enough. But in a sign of the times, supply chain issues have compelled the automaker to temporarily suspend sales of 17 of its 2022 models in the U.S., all powered by a hybridized 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. The list of affected vehicles includes both the AMG GLC63 and new AMG GLC63 S SUVs.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

Perhaps you’ve always liked the plug-in hybrid idea but so far they’ve made little sense for you as an individual. You’re certainly not alone: with any PHEV, it’s possible to save magnificently on fuel costs, but only if your driving habits fit a very specific pattern of behaviour. If they don’t, the meagre electric range of most PHEVs starts to feel pretty nominal and the heavy battery pack becomes an ornament that drags down the efficiency of an engine forced to work harder than necessary. All pretty contradictory.
CARS
Carscoops

Mercedes-Benz’s Latest Luxury Vehicle Comes With 1,550 LB-FT Of Torque, Is Also A Bus

The Tourrider Business and the Tourrider Premium are the Mercedes-Benzs of motorcoaches, largely because, you know, they’re made by Mercedes-Benz. Designed specifically for the North American market, they are built to be the business class and first class of ground transportation. At 45 feet 8 inches (13.92 meters) long if...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Vs Mercedes S-Class: Race Of The Family Sedans

What happens when you pit the Tesla Model S against the Mercedes S-Class in a drag race? You may already be able to guess the results, but that doesn't mean this isn't an interesting matchup. The Model S and S-Class are essentially both top dogs in the same segment for a number of reasons, though one is electric and the other runs on gasoline.
CARS
Carscoops

Ford Is Bringing The Escape PHEV And E-Transit To Australia

Ford Australia has announced that it will introduce at least five new electrified vehicles by the end of 2024 in the local market. The E-Transit will be the first EV that Ford launches Down Under when it arrives in mid-2022. The car manufacturer hasn’t named all the electrified models that...
WORLD
Carscoops

New Nissan Z Detailed For Australia Where It Launches In Mid-2022

Nissan has announced that the new Z will hit Australian shores in mid-2022 and be offered in two variants. The 2023 Z replaces the 370Z and continues Nissan’s long lineage of rear-wheel drive sports cars. Australian customers will be able to purchase it in standard Z Coupe guise and, for a limited period after the car’s launch, also in Z Proto Spec form.
WORLD
Carscoops

Audi R8 RWD Becomes More Powerful For 2022, MG ZS Refreshed With Longer Range, And Lexus LX600 Teased: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Google Maps will now show you the most fuel-efficient route to your destination — even if it’s not the fastest. The tech giant thinks that the feature could save more than a million tons of carbon emissions per year. Users can choose between taking the most efficient or the fastest route depending on their priorities.
CARS
Robb Report

Inkas Transformed the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Into a Swanky New Line of High-Tech Limos

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter isn’t exactly synonymous with luxury, but Inkas is helping it switch gears. The Canadian security firm, best known for creating bulletproof Cadillacs, BMWs and Maybachs, has just unveiled a new line of limousines based on the ever-popular utilitarian van. Designed to chauffeur VIPs and execs, the limo has a minimalist interior with all the requisite creature comforts you’d expect from a modern ride, along with a range of next-gen tech and security features. The layout has been specially designed to give passengers the ability to either do business on the go or relax and unwind. There are four luxe...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Mercedes-Benz’s EV Future Will Follow the EQS’ Lead

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the electric sister car to the traditional S-Class, a pattern Mercedes will follow as every electric model introduced will initially sell alongside its ICE doppelgänger. The EQS will be available in two versions, the rear-wheel-drive 450+ or the 580 4Matic all-wheel drive. The Sindelfingen factory where...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy