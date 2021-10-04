Mercedes-Benz To Start Assembling S-Class Models In India
Mercedes-Benz will soon start assembling S-Class models in India for the local market, significantly reducing the price of the luxury sedan. In India, an imported S-Class typically costs between 21,700,000 and 21,900,000 Indian Rupees (~US$292,000 – US$295,000), which is very expensive when you consider that the S-Class starts at roughly $110,000 in the United States. By assembling the S-Class locally as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit, the automaker is expected to reduce the car’s starting price to around 17,500,000 Indian Rupees, or around US$235,000. That’s still a lot of money but it is significantly less than before, Autocar India notes.www.carscoops.com
Comments / 0