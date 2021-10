“Finding the right people. We are more focused on that than rapid growth — although, ironically, because we have found such incredible people, we are able to grow faster than we expected. We set up an incredible amount of support so franchisees don’t have to be professionally trained chefs; they just need to be kind and passionate, and to see our students for who they truly are — brilliant little humans needing a positive, joyful, supportive environment. That means more to us than anything, because we can train for everything else.” — Felicity Curin, Founder and president, Little Kitchen Academy, a Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids aged 3 to 19.

