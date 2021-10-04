CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrid, Barcelona, PSG woe; Man United slip again; sensational Salah: What you missed this weekend

Cover picture for the articleIt was a weekend in which several big clubs were upset, from Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain to Paris Saint-Germain in France and Manchester United in England. Meanwhile, Juventus' Manuel Locatelli had two reasons to celebrate and Mohamed Salah was superb for Liverpool. Here are Rob Dawson, Alex Kirkland...

FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Man City; Real Madrid faces Sheriff

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. As Manchester City travels to Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of last year's semifinal, it's all about egos in the French capital. After getting substituted during Saturday’s 2-0 league win against Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe was caught on camera complaining to a teammate that Neymar — who assisted Julian Draxler for PSG’s second goal — did not pass him the ball. The incident prompted a debate in French media on the impact of Lionel Messi's arrival at the club on the relationship between Mbappe and Neymar. The pair have played five games together this season, failing to provide assists to each other. Neymar and Mbappe have enjoyed an excellent relationship so far, but Messi’s signing has brought about major change. Messi and Neymar, who have a close relationship with Argentina forward Angel Di Maria, rekindled the close bond and complicity they had in Barcelona, giving the impression that Mbappe is somewhat left aside. “While Leo, Angel and Neymar know each other, we have to integrate Kylian into it all," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino recently said. “It’s going to take a little time.”
World Soccer Talk

Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City

Paris (AFP) – There was a time when a reunion between Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola looked distinctly possible, but on Tuesday they will be on opposite sides again when Paris Saint-Germain play Manchester City in the Champions League. Had it not been for Jack Grealish, perhaps things would have...
fourfourtwo.com

Lionel Messi shines in PSG win over Man City as Real Madrid stunned by Sheriff

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for Paris St Germain to help secure a 2-0 win over Manchester City in their Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes. PSG took an early lead in the seventh minute when City failed to clear a cross into the box and Idrissa Gueye smashed the ball into the top corner.
okcheartandsoul.com

What you missed this weekend

Manchester City reminded everyone why they are Premier League champions, Real Madrid hit a bump in the road, Inter and Atalanta enthralled and Arsenal claimed the North London derby spoils. Here are James Olley, Alex Kirkland and James Tyler to discuss the big stuff you need to know from the...
goal.com

Richarlison in future admission after £85m Barcelona bid & links to PSG & Real Madrid

The Everton forward concedes that his future could lie away from Goodison Park, with the Brazil international ruling nothing out. Everton forward Richarlison admits that his future could lie away from Goodison Park, with the Brazil international having previously been the subject of an £85 million ($116m) bid from Barcelona and interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.
The Independent

Luis Suarez reveals details of infamous phone call with Ronald Koeman

Luis Suarez has slammed Ronald Koeman for “lacking the personality” to deal with his exit from Barcelona in the proper manner. The Atletico Madrid striker was told he was no longer wanted at the club by Koeman in a 40-second phone call last summer, shortly after the former Netherlands manager had taken charge at the Nou Camp. Suarez, who scored 198 goals in six seasons for Barcelona and is third on their all-time scorers list, joined Atletico shortly after and went on to win the title with Diego Simeone’s side that campaign. The 34-year-old scored the opening goal in Atletico’s...
chatsports.com

Pedri misses Atletico Madrid clash but Jordi Alba returns for Barcelona

We’ve got a couple of injury updates for you here on Friday. The first update is on Jordi Alba. The full-back was injured during Barcelona’s 3-0 loss in the Champions League to Bayern Munich and hasn’t played since. Alba has been included in Ronald Koeman’s squad list for the big...
The Independent

Atletico Madrid add to Barcelona’s woes while Inter Milan grab comeback win

Atletico Madrid heaped more misery on Barcelona as first-half goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez saw Diego Simeone’s men cruise to a 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.Atletico’s win saw them draw level with city rivals Real at the top of LaLiga while Barca’s season lurches deeper into crisis.Ronald Koeman demanded a reaction from the midweek Champions League loss at Benfica but watched helplessly as Lemar fired a 23rd-minute opener past Marc-Andre ter Stegen then Suarez added the second just before the break.Manu Sanchez grabbed the only goal of the game in stoppage time as Osasuna beat Rayo Vallecano...
ESPN

PSG suffer shock Rennes loss as Messi misses target again

Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat of the season when they were beaten 2-0 at Stade Rennais on Sunday, as Lionel Messi's search for a first league goal continued. Rennes won thanks to goals by Gaetan Laborde and Flavian Tait on each side of the interval to end PSG's eight-game winning run in the league.
World Soccer Talk

Real Madrid slip to Liga defeat against Espanyol

Madrid (AFP) – Real Madrid slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Espanyol on Sunday as Carlo Ancelotti’s side followed up a shock Champions League defeat with a disappointing Liga performance. Real, who had lost to Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday, blew a chance to pull ahead of Atletico Madrid,...
World Soccer Talk

Clinical Salah shows Man City what they are missing

Liverpool (AFP) – Two moments of magic from Mohamed Salah ensured Liverpool remain the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League this season after an enthralling 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday. For 45 minutes City’s collective brilliance threatened to blow the Reds away and inflict a first...
