What Effect Does The Disease E.H.D. Have On Wyoming Hunting?

By Drew Kirby
 5 days ago
Have you heard of the disease called EHD? During Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors, Wildlife Management Coordinator Justin Binfet and Public Information Specialist Janet Milek from Wyoming Game and Fish described that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease is a virus that affects many of the deer and antelope population of Wyoming during dry times. The disease is a major factor for deaths of the animals during drought years when the animals have fewer options for water. EHD shares many of the same characteristics of the disease known to many as "Blue Tongue" (BTV). The two are similar diseases, but are not the same.

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

