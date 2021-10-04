CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Gunn teases secret project for DC Extended Universe

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn has teased he's working on another top-secret DC Extended Universe project. The 55-year-old director has helmed the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise for Marvel and 'The Suicide Squad' for DC, and his superhero journey is set to continue. As well as having a third 'Guardians of the Galaxy'...

Den of Geek

Guardians of the Galaxy Fan Plays the Long Game in James Gunn’s DMs

Persistence is a virtue. And thankfully one anonymous hero on Instagram has been fighting the good fight for years to give the people what they want: a ferret in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Perhaps some explanation is necessary. Filmmaker James Gunn, of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Reveals What David Bowie Song Will Not Be In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has revealed one David Bowie song that he will not be including in the much-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 soundtrack. According to Gunn, he will not be using Bowie's iconic song "Heroes" for Guardians 3; there had been growing speculation that Gunn would be using "Heroes" for a deeply emotional moment his final chapter of the Guardians Trilogy: Rocket Raccoon's funeral. However, based on what James Gunn shared with a fan on social media, we won't be getting that moment - at least, not scored to David Bowie's "Heroes".
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

James Gunn’s Latest Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Update Teases A Wild New Sequence

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. We’re in the midst of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the franchise expanding both on the small and silver screens. There are also multiple highly anticipated projects currently in development, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And James Gunn’s latest Guardians 3 update teases what is sure to be a wild new sequence.
MOVIES
James Gunn
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Says Peacemaker Has A Lot To Learn In HBO Max Series

John Cena’s Peacemaker was one of the many highlights from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, proving that the writer and director made the right call when he asked the wrestler-turned-actor to completely change the way he approached his performance on the very first day of shooting. Christopher Smith’s deadpan dedication...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker: James Gunn Hypes 2022 Release

Even before The Suicide Squad debuted in theaters and on HBO Max last month, fans were excited to see what was in store in the upcoming Peacemaker series. The live-action television project, which will follow the further adventures of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), has already been teased to debut in early 2022, and after the first footage was released during HBO Max's Emmys teaser, the hype is growing. On Wednesday, Gunn took to Twitter to tease that there's "just over three months" until Peacemaker, indicating that the series' debut will realistically be in early 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Original Doodle of Ultrabunny

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad sees the return of Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, the team's field leader who was also featured in the 2016 Suicide Squad. Throughout the new film, Kinnaman wears a t-shirt with a cartoon bunny on it. Originally, Kinnaman was going to don a Looney Tunes shirt, but Gunn decided against it. Instead, he created his own character. "I just drew Ultrabunny because originally we were gonna use, he was gonna wear a Wile E. Coyote t-shirt that said 'Help' on it. Because that's what he got from the people in Corto Maltese," Gunn told BBC Radio 1. "But it seemed like a bit too much like — because it's a Warner Bros. movie. If it was Mickey Mouse it would be okay, or if it was Wile E. and we were making a Disney movie I would be okay, but making a Warner Bros. movie with Wile E., I felt a little weird. Plus, I'm working on a Wile E. movie, so it's like all these different things coming together and I just wasn't sure about it." Today, Gunn took to social media to share his original Ultrabunny doodle.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

How James Gunn Might’ve Ruined The Suicide Squad Reboot

It’s official, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is technically a flop. At first, the $26.5 million could’ve possibly been explained away due to the Delta Variant, with Free Guy opening with nearly $28 million and $19 million respectively, and Candyman also getting $23 million on the opening week. However, Free Guy has been doing well since its August 13th release, garnering over $302 million worldwide thus far, compared to the $166 million worldwide total of the anti-hero flick. Combine that with the fact that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opened with $71.4 million during Labor Day weekend, then it’s apparent that most audiences just weren’t interested in the James Gunn vehicle. It’s a strange one as the critically panned David Ayer version made nearly $800 million worldwide. Of course, the pandemic is always going to be a factor on why the sort of reboot didn’t even get a fraction of the worldwide total; however, there are always multiple reasons on why a select movie failed or succeeded. Let’s dive deeper into the possible reasons that James Gunn might’ve ruined The Suicide Squad reboot. I’ll avoid stating another obvious, which is the R-rating, which definitely hindered the film’s appeal to a widespread audience.
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Hilariously Drags Peacemaker's Twitter Account

The Suicide Squad was released back in August, and it won't be the last collaboration between DC and James Gunn. The director also helmed the upcoming Peacemaker series, which is set to see the return of John Cena in the titular role. The Suicide Squad's post-credit scene revealed that the new show will be a sequel rather than a prequel to the movie, and Gunn has been having some fun teasing the show on social media. This week, Peacemaker's official Twitter account posted some silly photos, and Gunn dragged them in the best way.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Addresses Star-Lord Ever Returning To Earth Again

James Gunn is currently in the final stretch of pre-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with cameras set to start rolling before the end of the year. The filmmaker has confirmed that it’ll be his last time directing a movie starring the motley crew of thieves, petty criminals and now universe-saving heroes, while Dave Bautista is also bowing out as Drax.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

New Guardians of the Galaxy project will feature "one of the greatest MCU characters of all time," teases James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has teased the introduction of an exciting new character in the upcoming Marvel Holiday Special. "In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we'll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time," Gunn tweeted when asked whether we could expect the arrival of any new characters in the Holiday Special.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Trolls Guardians Of The Galaxy Fans Over Mythical Easter Egg

For seven years, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been desperately trying to uncover a hidden Easter Egg from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie that’s gained near-mythical status among the online community, and it still remains undiscovered. The legendary hidden treasure has been partially found, but James Gunn is...
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Confirms Top Secret DC Comics Project After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

It's no secret that James Gunn is one of the busiest filmmakers in superhero cinema. Weeks ago, he finally released The Suicide Squad to critical acclaim and he's already in deep pre-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In fact, some cast members of the hit Marvel franchise have said they're set to start filming in a matter of weeks. When principal photography wraps on both Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, however, it looks like Gunn is departing the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again.
MOVIES

