Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 24, Los Angeles Chargers 30. From the first play of the game, the Chiefs’ offense could not be stopped by the Chargers’ defense; the only thing stopping them was themselves. In their first two drives, they didn’t face a single third down — but both ended with self-inflicted turnovers. On the third possession, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled for the second time in the last two games.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO