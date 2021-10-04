CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Justice in the Green Zone?

southsidepride.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow-income communities, Indigenous communities and communities of color in Minneapolis (and many cities) experience unequal health, wealth, employment and education, and also are often overburdened by environmental conditions such as traffic and stationary pollution sources, brownfield sites (real property that may be compromised by the presence or potential presence of hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant) blight and substandard housing.

southsidepride.com

Comments / 2

Jay Larkin
4d ago

Things called respect, respect for other peoples things, work ethic, cooperation, sense of community, doing the right thing, being a good human being, just being good people, anybody can get ahead in this world

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Department of Justice declines to charge officer who shot Jacob Blake

The Department of Justice announced Friday that it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 30-year-old Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by a police officer in Wisconsin in August 2020. The department said there is not enough evidence to prove that the officer who shot Blake "willfully" violated his civil rights, which is the required standard for pressing charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Environmental Justice#Green Zone#Affordable Housing#The City Council#Gzc#Phillips Cedar Riverside#Bipoc
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy