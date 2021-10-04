CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

Benjamin Logan Cross Country Competes in Indian Lake XC Invitational

peakofohio.com
 5 days ago

The Benjamin Logan Raiders cross country team competed in the Indian Lake XC Invitational. The Raiders ran a strong race and placed four athletes in the top twenty in the field of 67 runners. Leading the team was Georgia Bates who ran the 3.1-mile course in a time of 20:52 to place third. Completing the scoring for the team was Estella Wenger 5th (21:05), Mylee Boysel 18th (22:42), Kerry Copenhaver 20th (22:51)., Kendra Kennedy 41st (25:34), Malori Barnes 43rd (25:46), and Libby Siefring 46th (26:06).

