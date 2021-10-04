Tottenham fans protest against Levy and Lewis during victory over Aston Villa
Tottenham fans protested against the club's owners before victory over Aston Villa on Sunday. Spurs fans targeted chairman Daniel Levy and owner Joe Lewis. And during Spurs' 2-1 win over Villa on Sunday, one fan held up a 'Levy Out' banner in the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which read: 'Levy (knock) OUT, ENIC (the club's owners) (knock) OUT' above an image of the smiling Spurs chief being punched in a boxing fight, reports the Daily Mail.www.tribalfootball.com
