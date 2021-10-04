Tottenham fans protest against Levy and Lewis during victory over Aston Villa

Big win! Tottenham Hotspur put in an overall solid performance at home against a good Aston Villa side and came away with an important three points on Sunday. Tottenham went ahead with a goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, then let Villa back in through Ollie Watkins in the second half. But instead of falling apart, Spurs roared back through Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura (though Lucas’ goal was credited as an own goal) and Spurs came away with a 2-1 win.

