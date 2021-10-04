These Are the Counties in the Madison, WI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Madison, WI, metro area consists of Dane County, Columbia County, Green County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 38.5 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Madison residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Madison residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Madison metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Dane County. There were an average of 31.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Dane County during the past week, the least of the four counties in Madison with available data.

Case growth in the Madison metro area varies at the county level. In Columbia County, for example, there were an average of 76.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Madison and more than the case growth rate in Dane County.

Just as Dane County has the slowest case growth in the Madison area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of September 30, there were a total of 10,123.9 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Dane County, the fewest of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,232.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Dane County, unemployment peaked at 10.5% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.5%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 30. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).