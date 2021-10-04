Manhattan XC girls finish 1st, boys 2nd at Maple Leaf XC Classic

In this file photo, freshman Rebekah Pickering runs in the Manhattan Invitational at Warner Park on Sept. 4. Pickering took second overall at the Maple Leaf Cross Country Classic in Baldwin City on Saturday. Staff photo by Joanne Pere

Manhattan High cross country traveled east to Baldwin City to compete in the Maple Leaf Cross Country Classic at the Baldwin City Golf Course on Saturday.

The Indian girls’ team dominated, finishing first overall. Five MHS runners placed in the top 10. The Manhattan boys earned runner-up honors behind Shawnee Mission North, with three top-10 finishes.

Rebekah Pickering continued her stellar freshman campaign, placing second overall with a time of 19:36.57.

Sophomore Haley Henningson finished third (19:39.78), junior Amelia Knopp placed seventh (19:52.36), freshman Malea Jobity took ninth (20:02.53) and senior Rachel Corn finished 10th (20:13.67).

Senior Morgan Turner placed 16th (20:47.42), freshman Jalissa Jobity finished 18th (20:51.35) and junior Saylor Salmans rounded out the Indians’ performers with a 30th-place finish (22:09.68).

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Paige Mullen won the event with a time of 18:54.21.

For the boys, senior Ben Mosier was the top Indian finisher, taking fourth with a time of 16:16.52.

Senior Max Bowyer finished sixth (16:34.91) and freshman Landon Knopp placed 10th (16:53.53).

Junior Silas Mills placed 21st (17:26.91), junior Kolby Grogg finished 23rd (17:31.97), senior Parker Dawdy placed 24th (17:32.74), sophomore Ethan Bryant took 26th (17:43.64) and sophomore Lucas Holdren was the final Indian to finish, placing 33rd (18:05.13).

Shawnee Mission North sophomore Micah Blomker placed first on the individual leaderboard, clocking a time of 15:31.94.

Manhattan will run its final regular-season race Oct. 9, when it travels to Lawrence for the Haskell Invitational.

Wabaunsee takes 2nd and 7th

Wabaunsee High’s girls team finished second overall and the boys finished seventh at Centralia on Saturday.

The Wabaunsee High girls finished just two points behind Doniphan West, the top-ranked team in Class 1A.

Payton Wurtz finished second overall with a time of 20:34, followed by Rebekah Stuhlsatz, who finished fifth with a time of 21:49.

Jenna Donaldson finished 13th (24:06), Sophia Castillo placed 17th (24:33), Kyndal Maike placed 18th (25:02), Cecelia Emmert finished 27th (26:15) and Emma Alderman took 44th (32:20).

CJ Glotzbach led the boys team, placing 33rd with a time of 20:56. Next in line for the Chargers were Rhett Parry (35th, 20:59), Shawn Moser (38th, 21:12), Matthew Vanstory (42nd, 21:28), Jacob Daley (50th, 22:32), AJ Grutsch (52nd, 22:43) , James Poulter (56th, 23:12), Jackson Frey (60th, 24:03) and Robert Potter (63rd, 25:31).

Up next, the Chargers will run in Riley County’s home meet at the Leonardville Golf Course on Oct. 9.