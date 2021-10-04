CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cGK87QM00 After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR, metro area consists of Pulaski County, Faulkner County, Saline County, and three other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 29.6 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Little Rock residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 35.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Little Rock residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Pulaski County. There were an average of 22.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Pulaski County during the past week, the least of the six counties in Little Rock with available data.

Case growth in the Little Rock metro area varies at the county level. In Lonoke County, for example, there were an average of 37.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Little Rock and more than the case growth rate in Pulaski County.

While Pulaski County has the slowest case growth in the Little Rock area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of September 30, there were a total of 14,543.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Pulaski County, the second fewest of the six counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,232.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Pulaski County, unemployment peaked at 11.9% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 30. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 30 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 23 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Pulaski County 392,967 22.2 31.9 14,543.7 221.6
2 Perry County 10,355 25.8 39.6 13,906.3 193.1
3 Grant County 18,126 29.6 40.0 15,508.1 259.3
4 Saline County 119,415 30.1 36.9 15,065.9 195.1
5 Faulkner County 123,624 32.6 35.8 15,300.4 172.3
6 Lonoke County 72,528 37.8 43.5 15,944.2 234.4

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Town to Buy a Home in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs.  Of course, in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 934,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 670,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Drunkest Counties in America

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#The Little Rock#U S Census Bureau#Ar#Americans
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

This State Had the Biggest Population Drop in the Past 10 Years

The U.S. census has been conducted once every decade since 1790. The first results of the 2020 survey were released in April, and they show that the country’s population grew over the previous 10 years at the second-lowest pace in history, increasing by 7.4%, to 331,449,281 — about half the rate it grew by in […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Productive State In America

By several key indicators, economic conditions worsened in the United States in 2020. Unemployment climbed from an annual average of 3.7% to 8.1%, GDP fell by 3.5%, and businesses across the country shuttered operations for good. There were some bright spots, however, and one of them is labor productivity, which increased in much of the […]
ECONOMY
AFP

New US unemployment benefit claims resume their downward slide

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, reversing a recent uptick in the metric of labor market health, government data said Thursday. The Labor Department reported 326,000 new claims, seasonally adjusted, filed in the week ended October 2, 38,000 less than the previous week's upwardly revised level and fewer than analysts had expected.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Work in America

There are a large number of studies about which cities and states are best to work in. Among the most well-known are those from U.S. News and WalletHub. These are based on unemployment, job growth, job satisfaction, and the variety of industries. A new study uses different yardsticks, relying primarily on whether a state is […]
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Authorities Get Dozens of Reports About Brian Laundrie Sightings in North Carolina

The hunt for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie continues. Only now, reports are flooding in about Laundrie being spotted in North Carolina. Earlier this week, Florida resident Dennis Davis claimed he saw Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina, near the border of Tennessee. Davis called 911 on Saturday, after the incident, and on Monday he released the full call with the dispatcher to Brian Entin of NewsNationNow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy