These Are the Counties in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cGK7ny200 After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN, metro area consists of Tippecanoe County, Carroll County, Benton County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 30.6 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Lafayette residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 41.7 daily new cases per 100,000 Lafayette residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Lafayette-West Lafayette metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Tippecanoe County. There were an average of 25.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Tippecanoe County during the past week, the least of the four counties in Lafayette with available data.

Case growth in the Lafayette metro area varies at the county level. In Benton County, for example, there were an average of 62.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Lafayette and more than the case growth rate in Tippecanoe County.

While Tippecanoe County has the slowest case growth in the Lafayette area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of September 30, there were a total of 14,114.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Tippecanoe County, the third fewest of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,232.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Tippecanoe County, unemployment peaked at 12.6% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.3%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 30. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 30 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 23 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Tippecanoe County 191,553 25.0 33.7 14,114.6 131.6
2 Carroll County 20,074 29.7 51.1 12,334.4 149.4
3 Warren County 8,237 35.9 98.1 14,107.1 194.2
4 Benton County 8,677 62.6 61.6 16,676.3 184.4

