If you've got some time, a little elbow grease and some capital to spend, you could create quite a little rental empire with these properties in Jacksonville. With the housing market on fire like it is right now, this is a great time to invest in some property. Finding a home is hard right now because once they go on the market they sell quickly and the same is true for rental property. If you've got the knowledge of Chip and Joanna Gaines on 'Fixer Upper', the 'Property Brothers' or know how to work it like Mina does on 'Good Bones', these houses could reward you with a lot of rental cash in return. Now, all of these homes I found in Jacksonville could benefit from a makeover and in some cases a complete redo.

JACKSONVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO