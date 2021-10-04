CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Review: New James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ is OK – but it’s no ‘Casino Royale’

By Cary Darling
Houston Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many Land Rovers had to die so this movie could live?. That’s one of the many existential questions moviegoers will have time to contemplate during the nearly three-hour running time of the sometimes ponderous new James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” the last to star Daniel Craig. That’s not always a bad thing. As Bond, portrayed by Craig, has gotten older, perhaps wiser while remaining shockingly fit, it makes sense that he has become more pensive and somber. This film — directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (“True Detective,” “Beast of No Nation”) — certainly reflects that. It’s fitting, too, then that the downcast theme is sung by Billie Eilish.

preview.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

January 6 committee subpoenas former DOJ official who pushed election fraud lie and interviews another who pushed back

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has subpoenaed Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official who was integral to helping then-President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the committee announced Wednesday. And former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen met in-person with...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
Fox News

FDA releases new salt guidance aimed at reducing levels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency aims to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Ralph Fiennes

Comments / 0

Community Policy