Review: New James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ is OK – but it’s no ‘Casino Royale’

How many Land Rovers had to die so this movie could live?. That’s one of the many existential questions moviegoers will have time to contemplate during the nearly three-hour running time of the sometimes ponderous new James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” the last to star Daniel Craig. That’s not always a bad thing. As Bond, portrayed by Craig, has gotten older, perhaps wiser while remaining shockingly fit, it makes sense that he has become more pensive and somber. This film — directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (“True Detective,” “Beast of No Nation”) — certainly reflects that. It’s fitting, too, then that the downcast theme is sung by Billie Eilish.