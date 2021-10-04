CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATE ARMED ROBBERY OF VEHICLE

Police are on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, and the three men who took it after an armed confrontation last night in Indiana. Borough police say it happened at 8:14 PM when an 18-year-old male IUP student and his passenger, also an IUP student, pulled into a parking lot at 220 West Avenue. The driver told police that as he shut off the vehicle, three men approached and the shortest of the three opened the door and demanded that he give him the keys, which the driver refused. Then the thinner of the three suspects pulled up his shirt and showed a handgun with an extended magazine, and demanded the keys. Both victims then got out of the car and the three suspects got in and drove off, headed north on West Avenue, then onto School Street and toward Oakland Avenue.

