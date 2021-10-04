Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Gini Godwin (production designer)

A pregnant, abandoned wife must fend for herself in Sharipa Urazbayeva’s study of sexual violence and poverty. Dir/scr: Sharipa Urazbayeva. Kazakhstan. 2021. 113 mins. Anar (Ainur Bermukhambetova) accepted, without question, her husband Marat’s decision to move from the city to a small community on the Kazakh steppes. But life is hard. Anar’s work has dried up since her laptop died; she is still struggling to fit into the role of stepmother to Marat’s son Adil; her pregnancy is considered high-risk because of her age and her severe anaemia. Then Marat (a suitably weaselly Bolat Momynzhanov) goes missing, and Anar is forced to survive on her own, with Marat’s creditors circling and the full extent of her husband’s questionable life choices only beginning to become clear. The second film from Kazakh writer and director Sharipa Urazbayeva, Red Pomegranate is earnest in its attempts to shine a light on sexual violence, poverty and the plight of women in Kazakhstan’s patriarchal rural communities. But the lack of polish in many aspects of the filmmaking may limit the picture’s reach.

