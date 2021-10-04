Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Gini Godwin (production designer)
Having come late to a career in film, Gini Godwin is forging ahead at top speed. She landed her first production design gig at the age of 29, but only six years later her next big film will be actor/director Aml Ameen’s Boxing Day, billed as the UK’s first wide-release Black romcom (sold by Rocket Science, it will go out locally through Warner Bros). This follows the hit Blue Story which, like Boxing Day, was produced by Godwin’s frequent collaborator — and 2020 Star of Tomorrow — Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor.www.screendaily.com
