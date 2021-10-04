‘Quiet Freedom’: Hamburg Review
Dagmar Manzel and Rolf Lassgard give award-worthy performances as a married couple grappling with old age. Dir: Wendla Noelle. Germany. 2021. 90 mins. The infirmities and indignities of old age are examined and confronted with intelligent sympathy in Wendla Noelle’s fiction-feature debut Quiet Freedom. Arriving nine years after Michael Haneke redefined the gerontocentric subgenre with Amour — not to mention Gaspar Noe’s recent Vortex — this is a relatively conventional but competent and gently moving affair built foursquare around reliable veterans Dagmar Manzel and Rolf Lassgard’s detailed work as long-time marrieds struggling to cope with the onset of their twilight years.www.screendaily.com
