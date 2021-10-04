CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘​Quiet Freedom’: Hamburg Review

By Neil Young
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDagmar Manzel and Rolf Lassgard give award-worthy performances as a married couple grappling with old age.  Dir: Wendla Noelle. Germany. 2021. 90 mins. The infirmities and indignities of old age are examined and confronted with intelligent sympathy in Wendla Noelle’s fiction-feature debut Quiet Freedom. Arriving nine years after Michael Haneke redefined the gerontocentric subgenre with Amour — not to mention Gaspar Noe’s recent Vortex — this is a relatively conventional but competent and gently moving affair built foursquare around reliable veterans Dagmar Manzel and Rolf Lassgard’s detailed work as long-time marrieds struggling to cope with the onset of their twilight years. 

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Screendaily

Weydemann Bros lines up slate of international-facing German films

Falling Into Place, the directorial debut of German actress Aylin Tezel, Damian John Harper’s Fresh, with Dark star Louis Hoffman and Sophia Bosch’s mother-daughter drama Milk Teeth are all on the anticipated new production slate of Weydemann Bros, the German production outfit behind 2019 local box office hit System Crasher.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness’: Busan Review (opening film)

An amiable, ambling odd-couple comedy from South Korean auteur Im Sang-Soo Dir/scr: Im Sang-Soo. South Korea. 2020. 101 mins. Given just two weeks to live, Prisoner 203 (Old Boy star Choi Min-Sik) takes control of his own destiny. With reluctant assistance from hospital orderly Nam-sik (Park Hae-Il, The Host), who, one way or another, has his own heavy sentence hanging over him, 203 stages a break-out in a stolen hearse. But the coffin they steal, along with the vehicle, comes with baggage — a duo of gangsters working for an ailing, ageing crime boss (Minari Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-Jung) are very invested in reclaiming the contents. This amiable, ambling odd-couple comedy by Im Sang-Soo dutifully ticks off the boxes of the terminal-disease road movie: the pair bridge their differences to find a real friendship; in confronting death they rediscover the joy of life once more.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Why aren’t more German films selected for international film festivals?

What do Pablo Larrain’s Spencer and Kornel Mundruczó’s Evolution both have in common?. Technically, they are German films because they have German producers - Komplizen Film and Match Factory Productions respectively - serving as majority partners in the co-production structures. But German film critics are hard to convince and report...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Werner Herzog
Person
Sarah
Person
Fatih Akin
Person
Max Schneider
Person
Michael Haneke
Screendaily

AFM 2021 Online panels to include production insurance, Black culture

Sessions on story analysis, independent animation and Black filmmakers are among the line-up of conference events at AFM 2021 Online next month. Organisers said on Tuesday (October 5) that more than 300 production and sales companies and international trade organisations from more than 25 countries have registered as exhibitors for the November 1-5 virtual market including Altitude Film Sales, China Film Promotion International, Cinema Management Group, Cornerstone, Dogwoof, The Exchange, HanWay, Global Screen, Highland Film Group, Myriad Pictures, Pathé International, Sierra/Affinity, and XYZ Films.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Red Pomegranate’: Busan Review

A pregnant, abandoned wife must fend for herself in Sharipa Urazbayeva’s study of sexual violence and poverty. Dir/scr: Sharipa Urazbayeva. Kazakhstan. 2021. 113 mins. Anar (Ainur Bermukhambetova) accepted, without question, her husband Marat’s decision to move from the city to a small community on the Kazakh steppes. But life is hard. Anar’s work has dried up since her laptop died; she is still struggling to fit into the role of stepmother to Marat’s son Adil; her pregnancy is considered high-risk because of her age and her severe anaemia. Then Marat (a suitably weaselly Bolat Momynzhanov) goes missing, and Anar is forced to survive on her own, with Marat’s creditors circling and the full extent of her husband’s questionable life choices only beginning to become clear. The second film from Kazakh writer and director Sharipa Urazbayeva, Red Pomegranate is earnest in its attempts to shine a light on sexual violence, poverty and the plight of women in Kazakhstan’s patriarchal rural communities. But the lack of polish in many aspects of the filmmaking may limit the picture’s reach.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Asteroid’: Busan Review

Mehdi Hoseinivand Aalipour’s affectionate first film observes the tender bonds of one Iranian family. Dir/scr: Mehdi Hoseinivand Aalipour. Iran. 2021. 78 mins. Mehdi Hoseinivand Aalipour’s debut feature paints an affectionate portrait of an Iranian family and their efforts to build a better life. At its heart is 12-year-old Ebrahim, a tireless workhorse and family provider who shoulders his responsibilities with unstinting grace. Emotional but unsentimental, Asteroid carries echoes of Petite Maman and the more intense Capernaum in its depiction of tender family ties. Festivals should embrace this unassuming little gem.
WORLD
Screendaily

‘Limbo’ wows French audiences at Dinard Festival of British Film

Ben Sharrock’s Limbo has won the Hitchcock d’Or Ciné and the public prize feature film award at the 32nd edition of Dinard Festival of British Film, which took place as a hybrid event from September 29 to October 3. Sharrock’s Bifa award-winning sophomore feature stars Screen Star of Tomorrow Amir...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foursquare#Hamburg Review#Vortex#Swedish
Screendaily

Berlinale confirms physical event for 2022

The Berlin International Film Festival has confirmed its 2022 edition will take place as an in-person event running February 10-20. The 2021 iteration ran as a shortened online-only edition in March, followed by an audience-facing Summer special in June. The Berlinale has also confirmed the dates for next year’s European...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Acemaker boards sales on ’The Match’ (exclusive)

South Korea’s Acemaker movieworks is launching international sales on The Match, starring Lee Byung-hun (The Man Standing Next) and Yoo Ah-in (Burning) as an undefeated Go master and his gifted but willful protégé, respectively. Directed by Kim Hyung-joo (The Sheriff iI Town), the film is set in the 1980s competitive...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Gensan Punch’: Busan Review

Brillante Ma Mendoza’s latest follows an aspiring boxer who refuses to let disability define him. Dir: Brillante Ma Mendoza. Philippines/Japan. 2021. 110 mins. Nao (Shogen) has had a prosthetic leg since a childhood accident. But the main impediment to his dreams of becoming a professional boxer is not his disability, nor his lack of determination. Rather, it is the entrenched attitudes towards disability in his homeland of Japan. Reluctant to give up, Nao travels instead to the Philippines to train in the hope of earning a professional boxing licence. This factually based drama — inspired by the true story of Naozumi Tsuchiyama — leans heavily on the drama within the boxing ring, at the expense of character or story development outside of it. But while the featherweight plot comes with a heavyweight running time, fans of boxing pictures will be impressed by the kinetic urgency of the fight scenes. And that’s just as well, there are a lot of them.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Why the international industry is logging on to the second online Re>Connext

Connext, the sixth annual showcase for new work from Flanders and Brussels, is taking place online for the second time from today, Monday October 4. The virtual edition, Re>Connext, which has pitches, work-in-progress sessions and screenings, has attracted a robust selection of international sales agents, commissioning editors, distributors, financiers, sales agents, distributors, streamers and festival programmers.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Screendaily

Busan creates festival atmosphere despite pandemic limitations

With a new director at the helm, Busan International Film Festival is out to reclaim its position as Asia’s must-attend event and has drawn a clutch of high-profile international guests, who are braving Covid travel restrictions. Pre-pandemic, industry insiders would often describe Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) as Asia’s “must-attend”...
WORLD
Screendaily

Oscars 2022: Hungary, Netherlands, Israel submissions revealed

Entries for the 2022 Oscar for best international feature are underway, and Screen is profiling each one on this page. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This is the first time since 2018 that the ceremony will take place in March, having moved to avoid conflicting with the Winter Olympics.
WORLD
Variety

Peter Farrelly in Talks to Team With Eagle Pictures on Adaptation of Guillaume Musso’s ‘Seras-tu là’ (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: Tarak Ben Ammar’s Eagle Pictures is in talks with “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly to team up on the film adaptation of French author Guillaume Musso’s bestselling novel “Seras-tu là,” Variety has learned. “Seras-tu là” revolves around Elliott, a 60-year old widowed and renowned surgeon who lives in San Francisco and has a daughter, Angie. Although he leads a successful life, he never totally recovered from the death of his beloved wife 30 years prior. One day, he meets a man who gives him the opportunity to travel back in time. Elliott embarks on a journey to change his wife’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Lumière Festival Pays Tribute to Campion, Tanaka, Tavernier

The French city of Lyon is gearing up for its annual Lumière film festival which will be honoring the work of New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion on this 13th edition. The event, named after the Lyon-born brothers who staged the first cinema screenings, is a star-studded affair that celebrates both heritage and contemporary cinema in crowded theaters throughout the city. It is run by the Institut Lumière, an institution dedicated to film heritage preservation and distribution, whose director is also Cannes chief Thierry Frémaux. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy some 440 screenings, ranging from black and white classics by the likes of Luis Buñuel (“Un...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘​Mothers Of The Revolution’: London Review

Briar March’s gripping documentary celebrates the women protesters of Greenham Common. Dir: Briar March. UK/New Zealand. 2021. 102 mins. The British press derided them as harridans and harpies; the locals dismissed them as “malingerers and vagrants” with, God forbid “a lesbian agenda”; the police regarded them as fair game for brutality and bullying; their very presence unleashed a torrent of male aggression. But the women protesters of Greenham Common stood firm against intimidation and mockery, and, as this thoroughly researched and appropriately feisty documentary argues, they ultimately changed the course of our future. Informative without being didactic or preachy, Mothers Of The Revolution combines contemporary interviews, archive footage, dramatic reconstructions and animation to tell a story which started at a kitchen table in Wales and had ramifications which spread around the globe. 
PROTESTS
Screendaily

’Photocopier’: Busan Review

A compelling tech-thriller about a computing student getting to the bottom of what happened to her last night at a party. Dir: Wregas Bhanuteja. Indonesia. 2021. 130 mins. Sur (Shenina Syawalita Cinnamon), a first-year computing student, finds a welcoming family in the campus theatre company. But following a party to celebrate a prize-winning production, Sur wakes the next morning blurry from something more than drink, with a blank space in her memories of the evening and the suspicion that one of her friends might have behaved inappropriately. Using her computing skills, Sur sets out to uncover the truth about the night. This compelling tech-thriller unpicks the inequalities of Indonesia’s conservative society, both economically and sexually, to deliver a powerful commentary on the considerable cost of pursuing the truth.
MOVIES
Variety

How Riz Ahmed Is Changing the Culture, One Project at a Time

Riz Ahmed knows about breaking barriers. For one, he was the first Muslim and the first South Asian actor to win a lead acting Emmy Award (in 2017 for “The Night Of ”). But the actor, producer and rapper has long followed a specific mantra when it comes to choosing his projects. “I want to know, ‘Does it stretch me? Does it stretch culture?’” says Ahmed. That’s what led him to his Oscar-nominated turn in last year’s “Sound of Metal,” in addition to creating tracks for his 2020 concept album “The Long Goodbye,” which takes a look at the U.K.’s historical and...
CELEBRITIES
Screendaily

Magnolia boards theatrical rights to London Film Festival doc 'Citizen Ashe'

Heading into its international premiere at BFI London Film Festival on Sunday (October 10) Magnolia Pictures has acquired US theatrical rights to Citizen Ashe, the documentary about pioneering tennis champion Arthur Ashe. Rex Miller and Sam Pollard directed the feature produced by Dogwoof for CNN Films and HBO Max. The...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy