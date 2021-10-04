CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Amir El-Masry (actor)

By Mark Salisbury
Cover picture for the articleIt was a rather unlikely series of events — beginning with a chance meeting between Omar Sharif and Amir El-Masry’s father in Paris — that set the Cairo-born, London-raised actor on his path to an acting career. After connecting with Sharif in Deauville, France, where the Lawrence Of Arabia star’s latest film was showing, El-Masry junior got chatting to the film’s director and writer who asked him to audition for their next project — Ramadan Mabrouk Abul-Alamein Hamouda, which won him, aged 18, the best young actor award at the 2009 Egyptian Cinema Oscar Festival. “It was insane, and I felt like a fraud because I was essentially playing myself,” he says.

