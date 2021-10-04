CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Leos Carax presented with Filmfest Hamburg’s Douglas Sirk Award

By Martin Blaney
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench writer-director Leos Carax was presented with the prestigious Douglas Sirk award ahead of the German premiere of his latest film Annette at the Filmfestt Hamburg on October 2. He joins the ranks of luminaries including David Cronenberg, Tilda Swinton, Wong Kar-Wai, Jodie Foster, Fatih Akin and Jafar Panahi in...

