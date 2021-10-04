Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Olan Collardy (cinematographer)
Nigeria-born, UK-based cinematographer Olan Collardy has built an eclectic portfolio behind the camera across narrative, commercials and music videos, collaborating with directors including fellow 2021 Star of Tomorrow Raine Allen-Miller and Bafta-nominated Akinola Davies Jr, and with brands such as Samsung, Adidas and Calvin Klein. He has also lensed shorts including Abraham Adeyemi’s No More Wings, which won best narrative short at Tribeca in 2020, and Nadia Latif’s They Heard Him Shout Allahu Akbar, part of Film4’s Foresight series.www.screendaily.com
