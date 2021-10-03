The Big Unanswered Question of the Afghanistan War

Political modernization is always painful and often extremely tricky. Some relatively fortunate nations transformed themselves using internal resources. But when a tradition-bound country is weak, then all too often it is ruthlessly overrun by militarily stronger nations. This happened in the New Americas, when the indigenous cultures were destroyed by Spain; in India, when the country was conquered by the British; and in West Asia, when after World War I the Ottoman Empire was divided up by the European powers. Afghanistan, however, was and is relatively isolated. Three imperial powers — England in the 19th century; Soviet Russia in the 1980s; and, from 2001 to 2021, the United States — tried and failed miserably to master this landlocked society. China brutally conquered an even more remote country, Tibet. But Afghanistan has proven far more resistant to foreign intervention, for neither Soviet-style communism nor Western parliamentary democracy successfully took root.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 9 DAYS AGO