CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

After the US, Japan and China, BAYZ also lands in the UK

By Hi-Fi+ Staff
hifiplus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are pleased to announce that BAYZ Audio (http://www.bayz-audio.eu/) speakers will be available for audition at this year’s UK AUDIO SHOW on 9-10 October in Daventry. The event has deservedly aroused considerable interest among British audiophiles and specialist journalists as we have not been able to show off our products during the last 2 years in the UK due to the pandemic. So we can safely say that this event will be the debut of our speakers at this point on the globe.

www.hifiplus.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

China asks for cooperation from Japan for Beijing Games

Beijing [China], September 30 (ANI): China on Thursday asked for cooperation from Japan to safely host the upcoming Beijing Games amid COVID-19. "Japan has just successfully hosted the Tokyo Olympics" without spectators at almost all venues, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. "China gave strong support to the Tokyo Olympics, so we hope we will receive the understanding and support of Japan."Hua's remarks come a day after a decision was made that no spectators from overseas can attend them amid the pandemic, Kyodo News reported.
SPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US, UK aircraft carriers lead show of naval might around South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Three aircraft carriers and a dozen other warships from U.S.-allied nations sailed on the fringes of the South China Sea this week in one of the biggest shows of Western maritime might in the region for years.
MILITARY
Reuters

WTO sets up panel on China's steel import duties after Japan complaint

TOKYO (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) has set up a dispute-settlement panel on China’s anti-dumping duties on stainless steel imports following a complaint from Japan that the duties violate trade rules, the Japanese government said on Tuesday. The panel was established on Monday in response to a request...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High End Audio#Uk#Design#British#Chord Electronics#The Choral Stand Ultima#Rolls Royce#Bentley#Rrec#Bayz Audio Team
KPVI Newschannel 6

Suntory CEO: Japan and China are interdependent

An economic advisor to outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and CEO of Japan's beverage giant Suntory, Takeshi Niinami is one of Japan's most prominent leaders. He discusses the election of Fumio Kishida and the impact he will have as the next Prime Minister of Japan.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
BBC

China lets US siblings return home after three years

Two American siblings banned from leaving China for the last three years have been allowed to go home. Cynthia and Victor Liu, along with their mother, were accused of "economic crimes" while on a visit to China. They said Chinese authorities restricted them to lure their father back to face...
POLITICS
freightwaves.com

Plus delivering autonomous systems in China after equipping Amazon trucks in US

After equipping some Amazon long-haul trucks with its autonomous software in the U.S. earlier this year, autonomous trucking startup Plus is making initial deliveries to First Auto Works (FAW), China’s largest truck manufacturer and its joint venture partner. China’s first production units are technically high-autonomy Level 4, but they have...
TECHNOLOGY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shropshire Star

Huawei boss free to return to China after deal with US Justice Department

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, can return to China two years after her arrest in Canada. A boss of Chinese communications giant Huawei has resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal with the US Justice Department that paves the way for her to return to China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy