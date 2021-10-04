After the US, Japan and China, BAYZ also lands in the UK

We are pleased to announce that BAYZ Audio (http://www.bayz-audio.eu/) speakers will be available for audition at this year’s UK AUDIO SHOW on 9-10 October in Daventry. The event has deservedly aroused considerable interest among British audiophiles and specialist journalists as we have not been able to show off our products during the last 2 years in the UK due to the pandemic. So we can safely say that this event will be the debut of our speakers at this point on the globe.