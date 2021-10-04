A park blooms again as a living legacy

Susan Kelly describes Elizabeth Gordon Smith as “a remarkable woman who cared deeply about Gloucester.”. The same could be said of Kelly. As trowel-blazing founder of Gloucester’s Generous Gardeners, Kelly and her army of green-aproned, green-thumbed volunteers have over the past decade taken no fewer than 45 of the city’s public places and transformed them into award-winning gardens. America in Bloom — arguably the nation’s most prestigious gardening recognition program — announced Friday that Gloucester’s gardens had captured its All-America Selections/America in Bloom Showcase Garden Award.