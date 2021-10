Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 125-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. One -- This won't be the first time the Raptors get exploited by centers. The Sixers' beefy combo of Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond will be a load for most teams, but they become especially tricky for teams like the Raptors who are purposely constructed without a true center. Embiid finished with a modest stat line of 10 points in 20 minutes, yet he dictated how the entire game was played. Offensively, the Raptors struggled to get anything in the paint with Embiid guarding the rim, while on defence, the Raptors were forced to send extra bodies on every trip down so that Embiid wouldn't steamroll Precious Achiuwa, which left shooters open all over the floor. Philadelphia capitalized by hitting 18 threes and that was the game in a nutshell.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO