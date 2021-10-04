Comment: Saúl Ñíguez Has A Real Problem at Chelsea After Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Ross Barkley Call-Ups

Saúl Ñíguez has a real problem at Chelsea when it comes to getting game time, following Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley's call-ups against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Spaniard came to Chelsea in the summer of 2021 on a year long loan deal, and has since only featured on a couple of occasions, still yet to find his stride amongst the Blues ranks.

In the Blues 3-1 win over the Saints at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, it seems as though Saúl is looked at as a strong impact player in the way that Barkley and Loftus-Cheek are.

SIPA USA

Since his deadline day arrival in west London, Saúl has yet to hit the ground running, having made only two appearances in a Blues jersey so far.

His first appearance came against Aston Villa last month, but the 26-year-old was substituted off the pitch after just 45 minutes.

In Chelsea's Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday, the score was 1-1 going into the 80th minute, and so Tuchel decided to make three midfield changes.

He brought on Ross Barkley for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho on for Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Saúl simply hasn't impressed enough at Chelsea to earn himself an impact substitution yet, as he struggles to get to grips with the English league.

SIPA USA

More bad news for Saúl comes by way of Loftus-Cheek's heavily praised performance against the Saints.

As per football.london, former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright was full of praise for the English midfielder for his performance on the weekend.

"What was good about Ruben Loftus-Cheek is that after the injury he had was going to Fulham.

"I didn’t think we’d ever see him go back to this kind of form. The display today was magnificent. People say about Ruben Loftus-Cheek about his energy and it looked like he was playing in himself.

"But today, in his own box, in midfield, everything. One of the things he’s going to have to do to stay in this Chelsea team, especially as someone who played in a pivot as a [midfield] two, is score more goals.

"The power, the skill, he’s got everything. People say he hasn’t got the energy, look at him now, this is scary.

SIPA USA

"Looking at a Ruben Loftus-Cheek who looks to me like he’s got the fire in his belly back. He’s dangerous."

Saúl has been at Atletico Madrid since 2011, and has always been a consistent starter, having played 340 games in his 10-year tenure at the club, in which time he has scored 43 goals.

But his time at Chelsea is already under criticism, having only made two appearances for the west London side.

SIPA USA

According to reports, Tuchel's club are already looking for midfielders for next season, anticipating Saúl's return to Spain.

As per the Express, Tuchel is anticipating the return of Conor Gallagher, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, and has been performing well under Patrick Vieira.

The Palace manager has praised the work of the midfielder already this season, suggesting he is a star for the future.

"Taking information in with detail allows him to be a more complete player and for that, he has a big chance at getting to the highest level."

After a lacklustre start from the former Atletico Madrid man, Saúl's future at the club may well be under question, although his time at the club is still in its early days and we can hope to see him in action a little more in the coming weeks.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube