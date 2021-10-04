Ottawa Valley Baseball League season comes to a close
Jamie Bramburger - Special to the Pembroke Observer and News. October is baseball weather, but the turn of the calendar has signalled the end of the Ottawa Valley Baseball League season. Happy to be back on the field after a year-long shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has opted to forfeit a post-season, instead content with a shortened regular season that started late and will end prematurely without crowning a league champion.www.kingstonthisweek.com
