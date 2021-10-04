Ottawa Valley Baseball League season comes to a close

The Royals were crowned kings of the Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League Monday night as they shutout the Cubs 8-0 in the league final to claim the T-Town championship. The Royals seized control of the game early and never trailed on their way to claiming the crown, going up 1-0 in the second and adding two more in the fourth to hold a 3-0 lead before blowing the game out in the fifth with four more runs. Their win came after the game was delayed by a week due to heavy rain that fell last Monday.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO