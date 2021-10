The Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF) provides detailed information on the finances of U.S. families, including income, net worth, balance sheet components, credit use, and other financial outcomes. A previous analysis indicated that the primary residence continued to be the largest asset category on the balance sheets of households in 2019 and it accounted for about one quarter of all assets held by households. However, the median home value and homeownership rate varied among race and ethnicity groups.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO