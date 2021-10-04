Hundreds of asylum seekers wait in Portland-area hotels because apartments are so scarce
Hundreds of asylum seekers who arrived in Portland over the summer are waiting in area hotels for permanent housing because affordable apartments are so scarce. The exact number is unclear, but officials and agencies working with the new arrivals say the influx is similar in scale to the 450 migrants who came to Maine’s largest city during the summer of 2019, when the Portland Expo was converted into a temporary shelter to accommodate them.www.sunjournal.com
Comments / 0