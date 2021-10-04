CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool star Salah hailed as ‘world class’ by Klopp, Man Metropolis grievance over ‘spitting incident’, Ranieri set to be employed by Watford – newest soccer information and switch rumours

 5 days ago

One other sensible weekend of Premier League soccer noticed loads of drama and motion. Sunday’s 4 video games noticed 14 objectives throughout 4 video games with Liverpool and Man Metropolis enjoying out a 2-2 thriller. There have been moments of magic from the most important stars within the sport like...

Yardbarker

LeBron James hails Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after stunning display vs Manchester City

NBA superstar LeBron James has hailed Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah after his stunning performance against Manchester City. Salah has been in superb form for Liverpool this campaign, with the Egyptian threatening to almost singlehandedly launch a pursuit of the Premier League title on Merseyside. The Liverpool talisman was influential again as...
NBA
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Salah on Lewandowski level

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is on the same level as Robert Lewandowski. Klopp worked with Bayern Munich's Ballon d'Or winner at Borussia Dortmund. He said of Salah: "Mo is definitely up there on the same level as Lewandowski. "He is a real goal machine nowadays and his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mohamed Salah's goalscoring ability at Liverpool is 'becoming ridiculous', says Peter Crouch... who hails star as 'incredible' after he became fastest player in Reds history to net 100 times in the Premier League

Peter Crouch has lauded Mohamed Salah's goalscoring ability as 'incredible' after the Liverpool forward's record-breaking exploits over the past week. At the weekend, Salah became the fastest player to net 100 goals for the club in the Premier League, and dazzled again in their 5-1 Champions League win over Porto.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Porto v Liverpool: Klopp hails ‘top class’ Curtis Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his young midfielder after he set up two goals in his side’s 5-1 win over Porto in the Champions League on the evening of Tuesday (28 September). Klopp said his medical team informed him to keep an eye on the player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Derrick

Klopp: Liverpool must be 'cheeky' to beat Man City

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his squad must be brave but also “cheeky in moments” when the English Premier League leader hosts the defending champion at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool is atop the league — though five teams are just one point behind after six rounds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Claudio Ranieri set to take over as Watford manager

Claudio Ranieri is expected to complete a deal to become Watford manager. The vastly experienced Italian manager will replace Xisco Munoz at Vicarage Road, the PA news agency understands. The 69-year-old will become Watford’s 13th permanent manager since owners the Pozzo family took control in 2012. Ranieri steered 5000/1 shots...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool have scored three or more goals in SIX matches in a row and Klopp's forwards are firing together on all cylinders - now, Salah, Mane, Jota and Firmino have their sights set on Man City in Anfield showdown

Top of the table ahead of the weekend, setting club scoring records and free-flowing in attack - where are those critics of Jurgen Klopp's lack of summer investment now?. Liverpool go into Sunday's clash against title rivals Manchester City a point clear of their opponents after a sumptuous September record: played six, won five, drawn one.
PREMIER LEAGUE
whbl.com

Soccer-Salah goal will be remembered in 50 years, says Klopp

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Mohamed Salah’s wonderful individual goal against Manchester City, in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with the champions on Sunday, will still be talked about in half a century’s time, his manager Juergen Klopp said. Salah, who had created the first goal for Sadio Mane, restored Liverpool’s lead, making...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Guardiola responds to reported Anfield spitting incident with Liverpool fan

The Man City boss said a supporter's alleged confrontation with his backroom staff didn't represent all Reds spectators. Pep Guardiola expects Liverpool will sort matters after a reported spitting incident between a Reds fan and his Manchester City staff, adding that he knows the Anfield crowd is "greater than this person".
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ranieri linked with Watford job

Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is being linked with Watford. Watford sacked Xisco Munoz this morning and Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio reports Ranieri is a candidate for the vacant post. Ranieri is available after leaving Sampdoria over the summer. The Italian spent two years in charge with Samp...
PREMIER LEAGUE

