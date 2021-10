An entire town in Brazil will be inoculated by pharmaceutical company Pfizer to study the transmission of the coronavirus in a vaccinated population.The study will be carried out among those above the age of 12 in the town of Toledo, west of the country’s Parana state, according to the company.“The initiative is the first and only of its kind to be undertaken in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company in a developing country,” Pfizer said on Wednesday.The observational study will help researchers find out the “real-life scenario” of the transmission of the coronavirus once an entire population is vaccinated.It will aim...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO