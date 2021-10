The gold markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading session as we await the jobs number on Friday. One of the biggest drivers of this market will be the Federal Reserve and what it is going to do next. After all, the market is likely to continue to see the inflation situation in the possible tapering situation in the United States as a major question. I believe that we could see the gold market move in reaction to the US dollar more than anything else.

