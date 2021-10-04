'If Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo Score That Goal Then the World Says It's World Class' - Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah's Unbelievable Solo Goal

Liverpool drew 2-2 with Manchester City yesterday. After a poor first-half, Jurgen Klopp's men went up the gears in the second-half and produced an amazing display attacking wise.

Defensively we weren't amazing but let's not focus on that part of our game today. One player who stood out above the rest was Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been the standout player for Liverpool this season, scoring six goals in seven Premier League games.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He is on course to collect his third Premier League Golden Boot and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Salah played a massive part in Liverpool's first goal, beating Bernardo Silva with a brilliant piece of skill and playing a perfectly weighted pass to Sadio Mane.

However, Salah turned on the style for Liverpool's second goal. The Egyptian was in a tight spot and managed to battle off two Man City players before sitting Silva on his behind with some fancy footwork.

He then turned Aymeric Laporte inside out and fired the ball past Ederson for an early Goal of the Season contender.

Fans weren't the only ones impressed, with Jurgen Klopp saying his goal was 'world class' and saying if other players scored that they would be praised a lot more for it.

"If Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo score that goal then the world says it's world class. He [Salah] is one of the best players in the world, that's how it is."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook