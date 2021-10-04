CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

What effect do true crime podcasts really have on our mental health?

By Opinion
Vice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The thing about true crime is that you can go to the depths of depravity, to the very extremes of human behaviour, and thankfully, we are privileged enough to be able to close the book, or turn off the podcast,” muses true crime podcast host Suruthi Bala. “We can experience and walk away. There are definitely positives of addressing things that are wrong with our society in a way that no one can dismiss.”

i-d.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
ncatregister.com

What does mental health mean to you

September is Suicide Awareness Month. Originally established in 1979 as a support group by family members of individuals diagnosed with mental illness, The National Alliance on Mental Illness is a United States-based organization that serves as a resource on this highly taboo topic. NAMI helps those affected by suicide, assists...
MENTAL HEALTH
flatlandkc.org

The Filter Podcast S2 Ep.1 | Therapize This: Therapists Talk Mental Health

This season of The Filter podcast is focusing on lessons learned during moments of crisis. In this episode, hosts Ieshia Downton and Vicky Diaz-Camacho have a conversation with two licensed therapists, Breora Page and Dr. Rebeca Chow, who share what they’ve seen over the past 18 months. Dr. Chow specializes in play therapy with a focus on helping children and families. Page specializes in helping support folks with trauma linked to domestic violence.
KANSAS CITY, KS
27east.com

A True Crime North-Fork Based Podcast Will Soon Be Launched

It was a legendary North Fork story that Grant Parpan had heard about for years — a tale of intrigue involving a pillar of the community who left town one day with a boat-load of cash and a major secret. William LaMorte, aka “Bunky,” was an upstanding Southold citizen known...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Podcaster#Feminism#Tiktok
petapixel.com

Facebook Publishes its Findings on Instagram’s Mental Health Effects

Facebook has faced heavy scrutiny since a report revealed that internal Facebook research showed that Instagram was toxic for teen girls. Facebook has published the full details of that report in an attempt to show it wasn’t a complete picture of the study. In the weeks following that report, Facebook...
MENTAL HEALTH
Dearborn Press & Guide

Making our mental health a priority is always a good sign

When I was in my daughter’s high school guidance counselor’s office recently, my gaze rested on a sign at the edge of his desk, which read “A Cluttered Desk is a Sign of Genius.” I had to chuckle — twice. Based on that line of thinking, someone might want to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Social Media Comparison: The Effect on Mental Health

Social media is ingrained in my life. I use it to connect with friends, read up on current events, and as a brain-break outlet. I must admit, however, that it's also become an unhealthy habit. For example, Instagram is the first application I open in the morning. I'll scroll for a few minutes and see what everyone else is up to. There are definitely moments throughout the day when I see a story or post of a friend doing something fun and I think to myself, Why am I not doing the same thing?
MENTAL HEALTH
ABC 4

After leaked Instagram data shows mental health & body image impacts on kids, what are parents to do?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – What’s a parent to do?. On Thursday, a top Facebook official faced scathing criticism from U.S. Senators over leaked internal data that suggests Instagram negatively impacts mental health and self-esteem in kids. “Intense social pressure, addiction, body image issues, eating disorders, anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts,”...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
deltacollegian.net

Trippin’ our way to better mental health

A word that can give a variety of impressions — some good and some bad. But one thing is for sure, our understanding of them is at a revolutionary cusp. Psychedelics are Schedule 1 substances that alter perception, mood and affect numerous cognitive processes. This includes magic mushrooms, MDMA and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Princetonian

What ‘party culture’ reveals about our mental health

The opening of the ‘Street’ each year almost feels like a ritual: students wait in long lines to enter the clubs, sometimes for the first time, mingle over cheap beer on crowded dance floors, and occasionally end the night at McCosh. This year’s reopening, while delayed, was no exception. Hordes of students lined up outside of Colonial and Quad over the past two weekends. Some were lucky enough to get in, while others waited — possibly for hours — before giving up or being asked to leave.
PRINCETON, NJ
arizona.edu

What Our Wandering Thoughts Can Teach Us About Mental Health

Where does your mind wander when you have idle time? A University of Arizona-led study published in Scientific Reports may offer some clues, and the findings reveal a surprising amount about our mental health. 78 participants were trained to voice their thoughts aloud for 10 minutes while sitting alone in...
TUCSON, AZ
UPMATTERS

Top mental health apps: Do they work?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – We use apps to monitor our weight, track our workouts and even check sleep patterns. But will they work on our mental health? Are they safe?. Feeling stressed? Overwhelmed? Depressed? You are not alone. Fifty-six million Americans are suffering from anxiety or depression. “There are...
MENTAL HEALTH
klcc.org

Wildfires and smoke are affecting our mental health

Oregonians have had yet another summer impacted by wildfires and lingering smoke. The immediate threat of fires is traumatic for those whose homes and businesses are directly in the path of a blaze. But the smoke from these fires spreads farther than the flames themselves, and has led to weeks of unhealthy, or even hazardous, air in cities around the region. David Eisenman is one of the few scientists who has studied the mental health impacts of wildfire smoke. His work also focuses on solastalgia — the specific grief people feel when a landscape we love is lost or dramatically altered. Eisenman is a professor of medicine and public health at the University of California, Los Angeles and the director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters. We talk with him about his work.
MENTAL HEALTH
sarasotamagazine.com

Thanks to Covid, We're Talking About Our Mental Health More

Last fall, my anxiety spiked, and I reached out to a therapist for help for the first time in my life. Would I have told you that if it had happened in 2019? No way. But Covid-19 has radically changed my understanding of mental health, and made me, and many others, more willing than ever to discuss it.
SARASOTA, FL
Vulture

This Week in True-Crime Podcasts: New England Vampire Panics

The true-crime-podcast universe is ever expanding. We’re here to make it a bit smaller and a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the noteworthy and the exceptional. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists will pick their favorites.
TEXAS STATE
Pyramid

True crime podcasts spotlighted in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are executive producers as well as stars in the new Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.” Americans have become obsessed with podcasts, specifically true crime podcasts, and the characters played by the three actors are not immune to this phenomenon. These podcasts...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy