CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Death of Ronald McDonald

By Augustine Cerf
Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No one can pinpoint the exact date that he disappeared. The 58-year-old always knew how to stand out from the crowd: bright red hair, a painted face, long shoes. In 2004, a small sample of children found him to be more recognisable than Founding Father George Washington and Jesus Christ, the son of God himself. But no one raised the alarm when he stopped appearing on British TV screens. No one wept when his cardboard cut-outs were shoved into the stockroom next to the spuds. When was the last time you sat on a bench with his cold plastic arm stretched stiff behind your back, a rictus grin frozen on his face? Ronald McDonald has been missing for seven years.

www.vice.com

Comments / 220

Han Solo Moon
4d ago

ronald went into the witness protection program with hamburglar and grimace due to the assassination of the burger king back in 1996. the government along with agent lucky charms of the cca (collective cereals agency) put the plan into action for fear that robald would meet the same fate as the king. trix the rabbit was also placed into witness protection after the attempt on his life by the taco bell dog in 2001. 😆 😉

Reply(37)
98
Debbie Lewis Hillegass
4d ago

I don't think that comparing him to Christ is to smart. I hate the media and what they try and do. Good luck trying to explain that to Christ when your day comes

Reply(13)
48
Jim Hiemstra
4d ago

Personally I think the TRUE McDonald’s died when they got rid of all the old school McDonald’s with the play houses inside for the kids to play in and decided to go with what they are today.

Reply(2)
25
Related
FOX59

PIF: Ronald McDonald house helps families through difficult times

INDIANAPOLIS — The Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana is now accepting new families after having to reduce their capacity during the pandemic.  At one point they were down to just 15 percent capacity but are now able to fill half of the house.  Many families have come to depend on the houses as a resource when […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fatherly.com

McDonald’s Will Finally Ditch Plastic Toys — But There’s a Catch

For as long as many can remember, the highlight of getting a Happy Meal at McDonald’s includes the plastic toy that comes with it — usually centered around a new movie release or a popular item of kid’s media. But now, the Happy Meal is about to change in a major way, and that way is that McDonald’s recently announced its plan to drastically reduce its use of single plastics by removing them from its popular Happy Meal promotions. But that doesn’t mean the toys are going away!
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

McDonald's Is Making This Permanent Change to All of Its Happy Meals

McDonald's has long maintained the top spot as the biggest fast food chain in the U.S., based solely on revenue—and while it'll likely always be home to beloved burgers, fries, and fountain soda, the brand has had to do some evolving over the years to stay at No. 1. That means some menu items have been discontinued (RIP, Mighty Wings), recipes have evolved (hello, preservative-free McNuggets), and new products have been added to the offerings (welcome, McPlant). But now, the company is planning to make a major change to one of its most beloved products: the Happy Meal. Read on to find out what new, permanent change is being made to McDonald's most cherished meal.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Willard Scott
Person
George Washington
Good News Daily

Kind Man Buys Woman’s Groceries After Hearing her Tell Daughter They Couldn’t Afford to Eat That Night

Yet another reminder that there are still good people in the world. When Bear Taliferro Jr. was shopping at Walmart, he was grateful to have overheard a mother in need. “Last night, I left from pulling two 14 hour shifts,” Bear wrote in a post on Facebook. “Stopped by the grocery store to grab food for dinner and as I was checking out a woman started crying in the next checkout line.”
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
BoardingArea

Today Only: $0.50 McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger!

Today is a very special day… It’s National Cheeseburger Day! And to commemorate this special day, McDonald’s has an awesome deal for you. McDonald’s wants you to celebrate NCD with a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger!. National Cheeseburger Day takes place today, September 18, 2021 so this offer is only good… today.
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Hamburglar#Happy Meals#Mcdonald
Indy100

Woman trashes McDonald’s because her coffee order took too long

A woman in an Arknasas McDonald’s restaurant appeared to lose it as she was filmed knocking over trays and table markers - and blamed her hostile actions on her diabetes and that her “blood sugar is low.”. TikToker C.J. (@still.bad.decisions) witnessed the entire incident and recorded as the woman as...
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Aldi, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Says

Customers line up at Aldi to stock up on the store's private label products that cost far less than brand names sold at other stores. The discount grocery store has become one of the most popular supermarkets in the U.S. in recent years. The 2021 Dunnhumby Consumer Pulse Survey found that behind Walmart, customers think Aldi and Kroger are the supermarkets with the best value. But that doesn't mean every single product sold at Aldi is worth buying. In fact, the company just recalled one of its popular items after deeming it "unsafe for consumption." Read on to find out what you need to get rid of.
FOOD SAFETY
WXIA 11 Alive

Glass pieces found in snack prompts recall in 11 states

Several cashew and trail mix snacks sold under four different brand names are being recalled because they may contain glass pieces. SunTree Snack Foods LLC of Phoenix said no injuries have been reported so far. A customer notified the company they had found glass pieces in the product, SunTree said.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy