Online Petition Opposing Proposal To Build New Police Station at Saxe Garners Hundreds of Signatures
An online petition opposed to a proposal to build a new police station on a Saxe Middle School baseball field garnered hundreds of signatures over the weekend. Launched Saturday, in the wake of a Sept. 29 presentation to three town bodies, the petition calls or the town to renovate the existing New Canaan Police Department where it is instead of rebuilding between the middle school and YMCA.newcanaanite.com
