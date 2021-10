U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman made a stop at JACO Meats today during the first leg of his annual Agriculture Tour across the Fourth District. JACO Meats is the first USDA-approved meat processing operator located in Southwest Arkansas in 25 years. JACO provides customers with the customized meat processing of deer, pork, beef, and other meats, such as tenderizing, vacuum packaging, breakfast sausage, and more. JACO has been in business since 2014, but recently opened the new facility on Highway 29 South. Westerman stopped in to visit with proprietors Jacob Askew and Colton Capps, plus take a tour of the new facility. This is just one of many stops for Westerman while he travels the district to meet with farmers and other agricultural operators and offers them an opportunity to discuss points of concern and possible solutions.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO