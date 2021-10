The current supply chain issues are systemic and long term, but the UK has an immediate and worsening short-term labor crisis right now. Since Brexit and following the pandemic the problem has become much worse. Industries are now competing with each other for a dwindling pool of workers and the current labor crisis has seen workers in strategically important sectors like food manufacture and social care being enticed away by other sectors that can afford to hike wages 20 or 30%. To restore some balance in the labor market every employer (including the public sector) may have to follow suit, but it will mean consumer price inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO